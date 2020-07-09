ESPN’s weekday afternoon lineup returns Monday, July 13, to its regular schedule, including the return to a full 30-minute presentation of Jalen & Jacoby (4 p.m. ET), Highly Questionable (4:30 p.m.), Around the Horn (5 p.m.) and Pardon the Interruption (5:30 p.m.).

The lineup will continue to lead off with a two-hour SportsCenter at noon, followed by 60-minute editions NFL Live and The Jump leading into Jalen & Jacoby. All the programming will continue to be produced as they have been recently, with commentators appearing predominantly from remote locations. Programming is subject to change pending live event telecasts.

ESPN’s Weekday Afternoon Schedule (Starting July 13):

Time (ET) Show Noon SportsCenter 2 p.m. NFL Live 3 p.m. The Jump 4 p.m. Jalen & Jacoby 4:30 p.m. Highly Questionable 5 p.m. Around the Horn 5:30 p.m. Pardon the Interruption 6 p.m. SportsCenter

-30-