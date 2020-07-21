Freddie Coleman Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with ESPN

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract extension with veteran ESPN Radio host Freddie Coleman. Coleman will continue to host ESPN Radio’s weeknight show Freddie and Fitzsimmons, alongside football sideline reporter and analyst Ian Fitzsimmons as part of the recently announced new lineup. The show – which runs from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. ET – has been entertaining listeners as part of the ESPN Radio schedule since 2016.

“I have been blessed beyond compare to have been with ESPN Radio for 16 years and that I will have a chance to add to it humbles me beyond words,” said Coleman. “To continue to keep loving what I do and doing what I love at ESPN Radio is something that I never take for granted.”

Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president and executive editor, production, added, “Freddie has played an important role in ESPN Radio for almost two decades, continuing to engage fans while consistently evolving the weeknight timeslot.”

Prior to Freddie and Fitzsimmons, Coleman hosted The Freddie Coleman Show on ESPN Radio on weeknights and Sundays from 2013-16. He joined ESPN in 2004 as a co-host of the then-nightly, prime-time program GameNight on ESPN Radio.

