GEICO Summer Series to Air on ESPNU

Action from STX National High School Lacrosse Showcase and GEICO Baseball City Series

STX National High School Lacrosse Showcase , July 30-31 (Columbia, Md.):

Paragon Marketing Group partnered with the STX National High School Lacrosse Showcase to bring five games from the event airing on ESPNU.

Pool Play on Thursday, July 30 Culver (Ind.) vs. Lakers (Md.) at 7 p.m. ET Deerfield (Mass.) vs. Calvert Hall (Md.) at 8 p.m.

Semifinals on Friday, July 31, at Noon and 1 p.m.

Championship on Friday, July 31, at 4 p.m.

25 teams from 11 states and Washington D.C. will compete during the tournament’s pool play round. All games will be played at Blandair Park in Columbia, MD. Full event schedule can be found at here.

Pool Play Teams:

Lakers (Baltimore, Md.) – This Maryland-based squad is led by a trio of ranked seniors: No. 28 Attack Ben Smith (Penn), No. 44 Defender AJ Hernandez (Ohio State) and No. 69 Attack Garrett Glatz (Navy).

Calvert Hall College High School (Baltimore, Md.) – Calvert Hall finished as co-No.1 nationally in 2019 and were the preseason No. 1 team in 2020. The group will be led by two longtime varsity squad members in their senior class: No. 58 midfielder Ethan Long (Penn St.) and No. 84 midfielder Micaiah Kelly (Denver).

Culver Military Academy (Culver, Ind.) – After finishing 2019 as co-No. 1 with Calvert Hall, the 2020 team was the preseason No. 3 ranked team in the country. Having produced numerous All-Americans in recent years, their senior class may continue the trend with No. 10 midfielder Jackson Gray (Duke) and No. 45 midfielder Ty English (North Carolina).

Deerfield Academy (Deerfield, Mass.) – The No. 4 team in the 2020 preseason poll looks to enter 2021 with another top 5 ranking. Deerfield’s senior class features No. 8 attack Griffin Schutz (Virginia), No. 47 midfielder Kade Goldberg (North Carolina), No. 77 midfielder Joe Dowling (Harvard) and No. 85 attack Billy Curtis.

*Team and player rankings are by Inside Lacrosse

GEICO Baseball City Series, August 15 ( Milwaukee, Wis.):

The City Series tournament features four top ranked 17U club baseball teams from the Midwest. Round-robin games on August 13 and 14 will determine matchups for the championship and third-place games that will air on ESPNU:

Third-place game on Saturday, August 15, at Noon

Championship game on Saturday, August 15, at 3 p.m.

All games will be played at Milwaukee School of Engineering – Raiders Stadium in Glendale, Wis. Further event details can be found here.

Tournament Participants:

Cangelosi Sparks (Chicago)

46 MLB draft picks since 2007 (7 currently playing in the majors)

12 Division I college commits on current roster

Indianapolis Bulls

Alumni include 24 major league players

17 Division I college commits on current roster

Milwaukee Hitters

Alumni includes 95 players drafted or playing professional baseball

19 Division I college commits on current roster

St. Louis Gamers

12 alumni have been drafted

Two college commits on current roster

*All game times listed are Eastern Standard Time

-30-

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 17 years to deliver over 650 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

GEICO Baseball City Series

-30-

For further information on the GEICO Summer Series and for event media requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact:

Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected] or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp