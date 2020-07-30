Leading Voice-Over Artist Cayman Kelly Becomes New Voice of ESPN Audio

ESPN Audio is collaborating with leading voice-over artist and host Cayman Kelly to bring his contemporary sound to the network. Kelly will work closely with ESPN Audio on a variety of sound for the network’s programming including updates, promotions and much more. In August, listeners will begin hearing Kelly’s dynamic work across everything from ESPN Radio’s new weekday lineup to digital podcasts and live event content.

Kelly’s multi-platform career has included work across ESPN and other TV networks, radio stations of all genres, video games, live concerts and events and corporate presentations.

“I am super excited to be working with such an amazing team that I have turned to for sports as a fan for years,” said Kelly. “Now, to suddenly be a part of the sports magic is surreal! I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity.”

David Roberts, ESPN senior vice president, production said, “Cayman brings an unmatched sound and prime-time feel to everything he does. We are excited to work with Cayman and look forward to his voice differentiating the sound of ESPN Audio.”

Kelly started his voice-over career when he became the voice for BET and their digital networks after working on other projects for the network. Since then, he has voiced television promos for TV Land, TV One, Bounce TV, Cartoon Network and more. After receiving much recognition for his work, he became the imaging voice of numerous radio stations across the country, including for POWER 105.1 in New York and successful radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” in addition to hosting a national show on SiriusXM.

He was a voice on “Grand Theft Auto V” and worked with artists on tour including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Wiz Khalifa, Boyz II Men and Bruno Mars. Kelly has hosted numerous events across the globe that include festivals attended by 10,000-30,000 plus individuals.

About ESPN Audio:

ESPN Audio is comprised of ESPN Radio – the nation’s largest sports radio network and home of more than one-half of all sports listenership – ESPNRadio.com and ESPN Podcasts.

ESPN Radio, which launched January 1, 1992, provides more than 9,000 hours of talk and event content annually, reaching more than 32 million listeners per week on approximately 500 stations – including more than 400 full-time affiliates and clearance in the top 25 markets. ESPN operates local stations in New York and Los Angeles. ESPN Radio national programming is also available on SiriusXM and via digital distributors Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre with more than 30 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. In June 2020, ESPN Podcasts experienced 42.7 million downloads, the eighth month in the last nine with a total of 40 million or more.

