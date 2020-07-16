MEDIA ALERT: FA Cup Semifinals Live on ESPN+ This Weekend

The FA Cup Semifinals, featuring four of the most storied sides in English Premier League history, will be live and exclusive in the U.S. on ESPN+ in this Saturday and Sunday from London’s Wembley Stadium. Both matches will be available in English and Spanish.

Saturday, July 18 | 2:45 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Sunday, July 19 | 1 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Saturday’s match pits perennial powerhouse Arsenal against the defending FA Cup champion Manchester City, which is looking to keep the FA Cup in its trophy case after losing out on the Premier League title to Liverpool. On Sunday, Manchester United, currently battling for a Premier League top-four finish, takes on Chelsea, which features U.S. Soccer midfielder Christian Pulisic who has a chance to reach the storied Final in his first season with the Blues. Arsenal has won the most FA Cup titles with 13, followed by Manchester United with 12, Chelsea with eight and Manchester City at six.

The FA Cup Preview Shows, hosted by Kay Murray and featuring Craig Burley, Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop, plus Alex Nunes live from Wembley Stadium, will be available on the ESPN App, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Also, ESPN FC, ESPN’s signature soccer show providing analysis and highlights, will be available at 9 p.m. ET, on Saturday and Sunday, exclusively on ESPN+.

In addition to the FA Cup, live coverage of professional European soccer on ESPN+ in July includes nearly 70 matches from the EFL, Italian Serie A, Danish Superliga and more.

ESPN+ is available to fans in the U.S. on ESPN.com and the ESPN App across mobile and TV-connected devices.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.9 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

###