MLB on ESPN+: First Week of Season-Long Schedule Includes Superstars Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso in Action

ESPN+ begins its season-long schedule of Major League Baseball games on Friday, July 24, with the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts hosting the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Opening Day.

The Red Sox appear again on ESPN+ on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:10 p.m. as they visit the New York Mets and NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso.

The ESPN+ game slate for the first week of the season also includes the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge visiting the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper on Monday, July 27, at 7:05 p.m., as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, July 30 at 9:40 p.m.

ESPN’s 2020 regular-season MLB coverage opens with a seven game stretch across four days, including a special Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell doubleheader on July 26.

MLB on ESPN+ July Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, July 24 7:30 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Sun, July 26 4:10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Mon, July 27 7:05 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies Tues, July 28 9:40 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics Wed, July 29 7:10 p.m. Boston Red Sox. vs. New York Mets Thu July 30 9:40 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Fri July 31 9:40 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.9 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

