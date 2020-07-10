MLL on ESPN: Coverage of 20th Season Begins Saturday, July 18 on ESPN+

The 20th anniversary season of Major League Lacrosse (MLL) will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+, beginning Saturday, July 18. The abbreviated season, to be played at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, in Annapolis, Md., will include 15 games, followed by a four-team playoff (July 25), concluding with the championship game on Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Play-by-play commentators Joe Beninati and Booker Corrigan, analysts Quint Kessenich and Don Zimmerman, and reporter Courtney Fallon will be on-site for the duration of the season, safely covering all of the action.

Coverage will include enhanced field audio with wireless mics in the goals and on officials to capture game action and calls.

Major League Lacrosse Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Sat, Jul 18 1 p.m. Philadelphia Barrage vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks

Joe Beninati, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 4 p.m. New York Lizards vs. Boston Cannons

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 7 p.m. Connecticut Hammerheads vs. Denver Outlaws

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ Sun, July 19 1 p.m. Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. New York Lizards

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon ESPN2 4 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. Philadelphia Barrage

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon ESPN2 Mon, Jul 20 4 p.m. Philadelphia Barrage vs. Connecticut Hammerheads

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 7 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ Tue, Jul 21 4 p.m. Philadelphia Barrage vs. Boston Cannons

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich ESPN+ 7 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. New York Lizards

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich ESPN+ Wed, Jul 22 4 p.m. Connecticut Hammerheads vs. New York Lizards

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 7 p.m. Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. Denver Outlaws

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ Thu, Jul 23 4 p.m. New York Lizards vs. Philadelphia Barrage

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich ESPN+ 7 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Connecticut Hammerheads

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich ESPN+ Fri, Jul 24 4 p.m. Connecticut Hammerheads vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 7 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. Boston Cannons

Booker Corrigan, Don Zimmerman ESPN+ Playoffs Sat, Jul 25 1 p.m. Semifinal #1

Seed 4 vs. Seed 1

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon

Rules Analyst: Don Zimmerman ESPN+ 4 p.m. Semifinal #2

Seed 3 vs. Seed 2

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon

Rules Analyst: Don Zimmerman ESPN+ Sun, Jul 26 2 p.m. Championship Game

Joe Beninati, Quint Kessenich, Courtney Fallon

Rules Analyst: Don Zimmerman ESPN2

About Major League Lacrosse

Major League Lacrosse (MLL), based in Boston, is the premier professional outdoor lacrosse league. MLL has led lacrosse’s growth into the mainstream of competitive team sports since 2001. In the spring of 2018, MLL entered into new leadership for the first time in 17 years when it selected Alexander Brown as the Commissioner. Since that time, MLL has been on an aggressive path towards sustainably developing and growing the league. In 2019 MLL welcomed ten new partners to the league, introduced a creative and sophisticated digital team (generating 194% growth in social traffic, 122% growth in social engagement and 393% growth in web traffic) and achieved a 16% increase in total attendance year-over-year. The 2020 season will be Major League Lacrosse’s 20th anniversary season. Learn more about the MLL’s 20th anniversary season, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+, on majorleaguelacrosse.com.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.9 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ — all for just $12.99/month.

-30-