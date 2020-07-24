MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Round Kicks Off Saturday with Primetime Doubleheader on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

ESPN networks will combine to televise eight MLS is Back Tournament knockout round matches from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex beginning Saturday, July 25, with a Round of 16 doubleheader in primetime – Orlando City SC vs. Montreal Impact (8 p.m. ET) and Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution (10:30 p.m.) on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

On Tuesday, July 28, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will also televise Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United FC (8 p.m.) followed by Portland Timbers vs. FC Cincinnati (10:30 p.m.) in the Round of 16. In the final rounds of the MLS Is Back Tournament, ESPN networks will televise a pair of quarterfinals, a semifinal match and the Final on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. All matches will also be available on the ESPN App.

The two English-language commentators teams – Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman and Adrian Healey and Alejandro Moreno – will call the Round of 16 matches on ESPN and ESPN2. Jorge Ramos, Diego Cora, Richard Mendez, Alex Pareja, Mauricio Pedroza and Herculez Gomez, will combine to provide Spanish-language commentaries on Deportes. Reporter Stefano Fusaro is the on-site reporter in Orlando for ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes matches.

MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Round Schedule on ESPN Networks:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks Sat, Jul 25 8 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Montreal Impact (Round of 16) Adrian Healey and Alejandro Moreno; Jorge Ramos and Diego Cora ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution (Round of 16) Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman; Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Tue, Jul 28 8 p.m. Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United FC (Round of 16) Champion and Twellman; Mendez and Pareja ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. FC Cincinnati (Round of 16) Healey and Moreno; Mauricio Pedroza and Herculez Gomez ESPN, ESPN Deportes Thu, Jul 30 8 p.m. Quarterfinal I ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug 1 8 p.m. Quarterfinal III ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Thu, Aug 6 8 p.m. Semifinal II ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Tue, Aug 11 8 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament Final ESPN, ESPN Deportes

* Schedule subject to change

* All matches will stream live on the ESPN App

* Stefano Fusaro will serve as on-site reporter for ESPN and ESPN Deportes matches

