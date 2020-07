NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Returns to ESPN and ABC This Weekend with NBA Pregame Coverage

New York, NY - October 25, 2019 - Seaport Studios: Paul Pierce, Adrian Wojnarowski, Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams on the set of NBA Countdown (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

ESPN and ABC to Feature Ten Games in Four days

NBA Countdown Game Preview Teasers to Feature Rap Legend Chuck D

ESPN and ABC’s NBA pregame show, NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew, will resume its pregame coverage and halftime reports tonight, beginning at 6 p.m. ET with host Maria Taylor and analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams. Tonight’s show will begin with a game preview teaser narrated by rap legend Chuck D.

Taylor and Rose will contribute to the show from ESPN’s Seaport studio while Pierce and Williams appear remotely. Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, will provide live reports from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

NBA Countdown will feature special guest interviews and live reports from the NBA’s Florida campus throughout the remainder of the NBA season.

Full Weekend Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game/Event Commentators Network(s) Fri, July 31 6 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams ESPN, ESPN App Fri, July 31 6:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App Fri, July 31 9 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Rachel Nichols ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug.1 12:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 1 1 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 1 3:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 1 6 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 1 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 2 3 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams ABC, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 2 3:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ABC, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 2 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams ABC, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 2 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ABC, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 3 6 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 3 6:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 3 9 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols ESPN, ESPN App

All ESPN and ABC NBA programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-