On Deck: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell August 2 at 7 P.M. ET

ESPN MLB Tripleheader on August 4 Includes Defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals, Reigning A.L. M.V.P. Mike Trout in Action

The Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts will visit the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell, August 2, at 7 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary. Vasgersian and Rodriguez will call the action from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Conn., while Olney will report live from Yankee Stadium. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analyst Chris Singleton will describe the action for ESPN Radio’s national broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet will precede the Red Sox vs. Yankees game with a special 90-minute edition of the show, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Karl Ravech will host from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios alongside World Series Champion and analyst Mark Teixeira. The duo will be joined remotely by analyst Tim Kurkjian, Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza and ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

ESPN will televise a Major League Baseball tripleheader on Tuesday, August 4, starting at 2 p.m. ET as the Minnesota Twins and Nelson Cruz visit the Pittsburgh Pirates and Josh Bell. Tom Hart will serve as the play-by-play commentator with analyst Jessica Mendoza. This telecast is subject to local blackout restrictions in both the Pittsburgh and Minneapolis markets.

The tripleheader continues with two full national telecasts on ESPN. At 7 p.m. ET as the World Series Champion Washington Nationals and Adam Eaton host the New York Mets and N.L. Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso. The broadcast team of Karl Ravech and analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian will call the action.

In the nightcap at 10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Angels and A.L. M.V.P Mike Trout visit the Seattle Mariners and Kyle Seager. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and National Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will provide commentary.

Additionally, the San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford will host the Texas Rangers and Todd Frazier on Friday, July 31, at 9 p.m. ET. Karl Ravech will call the action on ESPN2 with analyst Rick Sutcliffe.

Below is the MLB on ESPN+ game schedule for the week ahead, which includes the classic Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals rivalry as the two teams square off Saturday, August 8 at 8:15 p.m.

All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Fri, July 31 9 p.m. Texas Rangers* at San Francisco Giants telecast presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Rick Sutcliffe ESPN2, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 2 5:30 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet Karl Ravech, Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Jeff Passan ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 2 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Tue, Aug. 4 2 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates* vs. Minnesota Twins* telecast presented by Hankook Tire Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Aug. 4 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals telecast presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Aug. 4 10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners telecast presented by Hankook Tire Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Sat, Aug 1 9:10 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Sun, Aug 2 4:10 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Mon, Aug 3 9:10 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Tue, Aug 4 6:40 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Tue, Aug 4 9:10 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Wed, Aug 5 9:40 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Thu, Aug 6 3:10 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Fri, Aug 7 7:05 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Sat, Aug 8 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

-30-