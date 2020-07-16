Patrick Mahomes & Lamar Jackson Help Wrap Up ESPN’s Madden Ratings Week on SportsCenter Special Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET

WHAT: ESPN’s Madden Ratings Week – which has featured exclusive reveals of ratings for EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 all week on ESPN studio shows – will conclude with a SportsCenter special on Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m. ET. Laura Rutledge will host with analysts Louis Riddick, Field Yates and Mina Kimes. The show will include interviews with top NFL players and final ratings reveals.

Players expected to be interviewed will include:

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB and Madden NFL 21 Cover Athlete

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl MVP QB

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts LB

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals RB

Each year, Madden NFL unveils player ratings for all active NFL players. Ratings indicate how a player will perform on the virtual gridiron in Madden NFL based on their performance on the real NFL field. Ratings are decided by the Madden NFL Ratings Performance Adjustors, who calculate a number of ratings across every player – speed, awareness, strength, catching and many more – that come together for a final overall rating. Adjustors analyze player performances each week of the NFL season and make changes based on how well a player performed. NFL legends like Barry Sanders, Michael Vick, Steve Young and Chad Johnson have all leant their expertise to the Adjustors to land on players’ final ratings. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 launches worldwide on August 28, 2020.

WHEN: Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET

WHERE: ESPN

WHO: Laura Rutledge, host of NFL Live

Louis Riddick, NFL analyst

Field Yates, NFL Insider

Mina Kimes, NFL analyst, senior writer, podcast host & television contributor

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens & Madden NFL 21 Cover Athlete

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

