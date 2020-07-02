The 77th German Cup Final: Bayer Leverkusen vs. German Bundesliga Champion Bayern Munich to Air Saturday at 1:50 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

After winning the German Bundesliga last weekend for the eighth time, Bayern Munich will play Bayer Leverkusen in the 77th German Cup Final at Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday, July 4, at 1:50 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The match will also stream live on the ESPN App.

The final is a matchup of two of the oldest soccer clubs in Germany. One of the most successful clubs in European soccer, Bayern Munich, founded in 1900, is playing in its 24th German Cup title match and chasing its 20th title. Founded in 1904, Bayer Leverkusen won its only German Cup title in 1993 in its first appearance in the cup final. This will be the team’s fourth appearance in the final.

Adrian Healey and analyst Taylor Twellman, who began his professional soccer career in Germany, will handle English-language commentary on ESPN2, while Fernando Palomo and Barak Fever will call the Spanish-language telecast on ESPN Deportes.

The German Cup, also known as the DFB-Pokal, is the preeminent annual knockout competition in German football. The Cup is considered the second-most important club competition in the country after the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich has won the title 19 times – well ahead of second place Werder Bremen with six titles. The first German Cup was played in 1935, and 64 teams each year participate in the competition.

La 77.a final de la Copa de Alemania entre Bayer Leverkusen y el campeón de la Bundesliga alemana, Bayern Munich, se transmitirá el sábado a la 1:50 p.m. ET en ESPN Deportes y ESPN2

Luego de ganar la Bundesliga alemana por octava vez el fin de semana pasado, el Bayern Munich se enfrentará al Bayer Leverkusen en la 77.a final de la Copa de Alemania: en el Olympiastadion de Berlín el sábado 4 de julio a la 1:50 p.m. ET en ESPN Deportes y ESPN2. El partido también se transmitirá vía streaming en vivo en la ESPN App.

La final es un encuentro entre dos de los clubes de fútbol más antiguos de Alemania. Fundado en el año 1900, el Bayern Munich, uno de los clubes de mayor éxito en el fútbol europeo, jugará su 24.° partido por el título de la Copa de Alemania y va en busca de su 20.° título. Por su parte, el Bayer Leverkusen, establecido en 1904, ganó su único título de la Copa de Alemania en 1993 en su primera aparición en la final de la copa. Esta será la cuarta aparición del equipo en la final.

Fernando Palomo y Barak Fever relatarán la transmisión en idioma español en ESPN Deportes, mientras que Adrian Healey y el analista Taylor Twellman, que inició su carrera en el fútbol profesional en Alemania, estarán a cargo de los comentarios en idioma inglés en ESPN2.

La Copa de Alemania, también conocida como la DFB-Pokal, es la principal competencia anual de eliminación directa del fútbol alemán, y está considerada la segunda competencia entre clubes más importante del país después de la Bundesliga. El Bayern Munich ha ganado el título 19 veces, muy por delante del Werder Bremen, que ocupa el segundo lugar con seis títulos. La primera Copa de Alemania se jugó en 1935, y cada año la competencia reúne a 64 equipos.

