Two-Hour NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart to Air July 25 on ABC

BasketballNBA

Two-Hour NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart to Air July 25 on ABC

ESPN’s NBA Countdown Team led by Host Maria Taylor to Preview the NBA Seeding Games

Photo of Shakeemah Simmons-Winter Shakeemah Simmons-Winter Follow on Twitter 3 seconds ago

New York, NY - October 25, 2019 - Seaport Studios: Paul Pierce, Adrian Wojnarowski, Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams on the set of NBA Countdown (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

ESPN will produce the two-hour ABC special, NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart, on Saturday, July 25, from 8-10 p.m. ET.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart, led by host Maria Taylor and featuring analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, will include special guest interviews and live reports from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla – home of the NBA season. The show will emanate from ESPN studios with Wojnarowski reporting from Lake Buena Vista.

The show will preview the restart of the season and the NBA seeding games, while also discussing news from around the league since the March 11 season stoppage. Additionally, the NBA Countdown team will examine the current climate in the sport amidst the social justice movement and how the NBA, NBPA and NBA player leadership is responding.

-30-

Tags
Photo of Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

I am a senior publicist for men’s pro sports, working predominantly with the NBA and FIBA properties. I’m a Jersey City, NJ native, so I cheer for all New York sports and athletes, win or lose. I began my sports career as a small forward for JCPS #9’s elementary basketball team, and then years later gave up my hoop dreams (sort of) to work as the Public Relations Coordinator for the New York Knicks. Prior to working in sports, I briefly worked as an intern turned production assistant for the Wendy Williams Show. I earned a B.A. in Communications from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, where I met my husband Matthew, and later attended New York University to earn a M.S. in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. I am excited to continue my sports journey with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the sports industry.
Back to top button
Close