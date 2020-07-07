Two-Hour NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart to Air July 25 on ABC

New York, NY - October 25, 2019 - Seaport Studios: Paul Pierce, Adrian Wojnarowski, Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams on the set of NBA Countdown (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

ESPN will produce the two-hour ABC special, NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart, on Saturday, July 25, from 8-10 p.m. ET.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart, led by host Maria Taylor and featuring analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, will include special guest interviews and live reports from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla – home of the NBA season. The show will emanate from ESPN studios with Wojnarowski reporting from Lake Buena Vista.

The show will preview the restart of the season and the NBA seeding games, while also discussing news from around the league since the March 11 season stoppage. Additionally, the NBA Countdown team will examine the current climate in the sport amidst the social justice movement and how the NBA, NBPA and NBA player leadership is responding.

