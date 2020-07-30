To share: https://bit.ly/3gcByaI

Main Event features top middleweight clash between No. 8 Derek Brunson and No. 9 Edmen Shahbazyan

All bouts exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card begins at 9 p.m. ET with Prelims at 6 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit espnplus.com/ufc

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: BRUNSON vs. SHAHBAZYAN is set for this Saturday, August 1 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. All events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance pursuant to a Health, Safety and Operations plan approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The main event features a clash between top middleweight contenders Derek Brunson (20-7), looking to extend his current win streak and work his way back towards the top five, and Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0), a top prospect surrounded by tons of buzz and one of the youngest athletes on the UFC roster. The co-main event features a flyweight bout between No. 3 ranked contender Joanne Calderwood (14-4) and No. 6 ranked Jennifer Maia (17-6-1).

WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

ESPN.com:

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs., 7/30 now UFC Destined: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan, Part 1 ESPN+ Fri., 7/31 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan ESPN2 Sat., 8/1 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+ Sun., 8/2 12 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)