UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan

August 1 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Event features top middleweight clash between No. 8 Derek Brunson and No. 9 Edmen Shahbazyan

Main Card begins at 9 p.m. ET with Prelims at 6 p.m. ET

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: BRUNSON vs. SHAHBAZYAN is set for this Saturday, August 1 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.  All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.  All events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance pursuant to a Health, Safety and Operations plan approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The main event features a clash between top middleweight contenders Derek Brunson (20-7), looking to extend his current win streak and work his way back towards the top five, and Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0), a top prospect surrounded by tons of buzz and one of the youngest athletes on the UFC roster. The co-main event features a flyweight bout between No. 3 ranked contender Joanne Calderwood (14-4) and No. 6 ranked Jennifer Maia (17-6-1).

Programming (All times ET)

6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims
9 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card
  12 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan

 Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

9:00 PM Main Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Co-Main Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia
Undercard Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown
Undercard Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green
Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles
6:00 PM Feature Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez
Undercard Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Undercard Ray Borg vs. Nate Maness
Undercard Eric Spicely vs. Markus Perez
Undercard Jamall Emmers vs. Timur Valiev
Undercard Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden
