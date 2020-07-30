To share: https://bit.ly/3gcByaI
Main Event features top middleweight clash between No. 8 Derek Brunson and No. 9 Edmen Shahbazyan
All bouts exclusively on ESPN+
Main Card begins at 9 p.m. ET with Prelims at 6 p.m. ET
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: BRUNSON vs. SHAHBAZYAN is set for this Saturday, August 1 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. All events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance pursuant to a Health, Safety and Operations plan approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission.
The main event features a clash between top middleweight contenders Derek Brunson (20-7), looking to extend his current win streak and work his way back towards the top five, and Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0), a top prospect surrounded by tons of buzz and one of the youngest athletes on the UFC roster. The co-main event features a flyweight bout between No. 3 ranked contender Joanne Calderwood (14-4) and No. 6 ranked Jennifer Maia (17-6-1).
ESPN.com:
- UFC debate: Is rising star Edmen Shahbazyan ready for toughest challenge?
- UFC Fight Night: Edmen Shahbazyan, Ronda Rousey and a coach’s shot at redemption
- Viewers guide feature on Friday at com/mma
- MMA Fightcenter: live statistics and fighter profile cards
- UFC Fight Night Pick ‘Em
- UFC on ESPN: Complete schedule
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan
Programming (All times ET)
|Thurs., 7/30
|now
|UFC Destined: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan, Part 1
|ESPN+
|Fri., 7/31
|12 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan
|ESPN2
|Sat., 8/1
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|ESPN+
|Sun., 8/2
|12 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan
|ESPN+
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|9:00 PM
|Main
|Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
|Co-Main
|Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia
|Undercard
|Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown
|Undercard
|Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green
|Undercard
|Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles
|6:00 PM
|Feature
|Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez
|Undercard
|Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert
|Undercard
|Ray Borg vs. Nate Maness
|Undercard
|Eric Spicely vs. Markus Perez
|Undercard
|Jamall Emmers vs. Timur Valiev
|Undercard
|Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden