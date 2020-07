UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on UFC Fight Island  

Main Event features vacant flyweight championship bout between No. 1 ranked contender Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 2 Joseph Benavide z

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET e xclusively on ESPN+

Prelims air at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit espnplus.com/ ufc

To share: https://bit.ly/2ZEp061

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 is set for this Saturday, July 18 at Flash Forum on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The main event features a vacant flyweight championship rematch between No. 1 ranked contender Deiveson Figueiredo (18-1) and No. 2 Joseph Benavidez (28-6). In the co-main event of middleweight contenders, No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson (20-5) takes on No. 7 Kelvin Gastelum (16-5, 1NC).

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in English and Spanish exclusively on ESPN+. The preliminary card kicks off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The event will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

ESPN.com:

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC will wrap up its first series of events on UFC Fight Island with UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till on Saturday, July 25.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2

Programming (All time ET)

Fri., 7/17 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night P re-show : Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 ESPN2 Sat., 7/18 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN, ESPN Deportes , ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)