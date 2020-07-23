UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till on UFC’s Fight Island July 25 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Event features pivotal middleweight bout between No. 1 Robert Whittaker and No. 5 Darren Till

All Prelim bouts will appear on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+; Spanish language Main Card will appear on ESPN+ exclusively

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET with Prelims at 5 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till is set for this Saturday, July 25, from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The main event features the return of former UFC middleweight champion and No. 1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (21-5-0) taking on No. 5-ranked Darren Till (18-2-1), who aims to continue his climb since moving up to the 185-pound weight class.

In a co-main event featuring MMA legends, former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (26-11-1) takes on Rogerio Nogueira (23-9-0) in a historic trilogy match, while three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson (18-6-0) makes his heavyweight debut against former UFC heavyweight champion and No. 14-ranked Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1).

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning with the Prelims at 5 p.m. ET and the Main Card at 8 p.m. ET. Spanish language Main Card at 8 p.m. ET will be available exclusively on ESPN+. The events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 7/24 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Whittaker vs. Till ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live: Whittaker vs. Till ESPN2 Sat., 7/25 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN and ESPN+ (English + Spanish; Spanish exclusively on ESPN+) 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Whittaker vs. Till ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8 p.m. Main Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till Co-Main Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Antônio Rogério Nogueira Undercard Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson Undercard Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez Undercard Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov Undercard Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta Undercard Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee 5 p.m. Feature Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert Undercard Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson Undercard Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier Undercard Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy Undercard Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa Undercard Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad Undercard Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze Undercard Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda

