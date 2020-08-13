2020 NBA Playoffs Tip Off on ESPN with Quadrupleheader Totaling More Than 10 Consecutive Hours of Live Event Coverage August 17

ESPN to Exclusively Televise 2020 NBA Draft Lottery on August 20

Eastern Conference Finals Exclusively on ESPN, NBA Finals Exclusively on ABC

ESPN, ABC to Televise Up to Two NBA Playoffs “Play-In” Games This Weekend

The 2020 NBA Playoffs will tip off on Monday, August 17, with a quadrupleheader, totaling more than 10 consecutive hours of live event coverage on ESPN. ABC and ESPN will combine to broadcast up to 44 NBA Playoffs game telecasts, including up to 18 first round games. Additionally, ESPN will exclusively televise the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals and ABC will exclusively broadcast the 2020 NBA Finals. All games emanate from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

ESPN’s four-game slate for Monday, August 17, begins at 1:30 p.m. ET when the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić take on the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell. At 4 p.m. ET, the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors and Kyle Lowry square off with the Brooklyn Nets and Joe Harris. The quadrupleheader continues at 6:30 p.m. ET as the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum meet the Philadelphia 76ers and Tobias Harris. The 10-plus hour Game 1 marathon culminates at 9 p.m. ET when the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard open their first round series against the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić.

Additionally, the Western Conference top seed, Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, will appear in two games during ESPN’s first week of NBA Playoffs coverage. On Thursday, August 20, the Lakers will square off with the Western Conference 8th seed in Game 2 of their series at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Lakers and James will then appear in an exclusive ABC broadcast on Saturday, August 22, for Game 3 of their first round series at 8:30 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft Lottery

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery telecast presented by State Farm on Thursday, August 20, amid its four-game slate that day. The 30-minute telecast will air at 8:30 p.m. ET after ESPN’s third game of the day and prior to the 9 p.m. ET nightcap.

ESPN and ABC NBA Playoffs schedule (August 17 through August 27)

Date Time (ET) Telecast/Game Platform(s) Mon, Aug. 17 1 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew ESPN, ESPN App 1:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 1 ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 1 ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 1 ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 1 ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Thu, Aug. 20 1 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 2 ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 2 ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes 6 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 2 ESPN, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. 2020 NBA Draft Lottery Telecast Paresented by State Farm ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. Western Conference 8th Seed vs. Los Angeles Lakers Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 2 ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug. 22 5:30 p.m. The Jump Presented by Mountain Dew ESPN, ESPN App 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 3 ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 8 p.m. The Jump Presented by Draft Kings ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Western Conference 8th Seed Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 3 ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug. 23 12:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Draft Kings ABC, ESPN 1 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 4 ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Telecast Presented by Mountain Dew Game 4 ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Thu, Aug. 27 TBD First Round Game 6* if necessary ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes TBD First Round Game 6* if necessary ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes TBD First Round Game 6* if necessary ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes TBD First Round Game 6* if necessary ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug. 30 TBD First Round Game 7 *if necessary ESPN, ESPN App TBD First round Game 7 *if necessary ESPN, ESPN App

NBA Playoffs play-in games

This weekend ESPN and ABC will combine to televise up to two NBA Playoffs play-in games. On Saturday, August 15, ABC will broadcast the matchup between the Western Conference 8th and 9th seeds at 2:30 p.m. ET. If the 9th seed defeats the 8th seed, there will be an additional play-in game on ESPN this Sunday, August 16, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The team of Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters will provide commentary with officiating expert Steve Javie.

ESPN’s ‘Rise Together’ Campaign Captures This Year’s Historic NBA Playoffs, Voiced by Michael B. Jordan

ESPN’s promotional spot for the NBA Playoffs, “Rise Together,” highlights the NBA and its players who are at the forefront of raising awareness and fighting for change as they pursue a championship. With voiceover from actor Michael B. Jordan and rapper Logic with his song “Celebration” as the music backdrop, the spot serves as a call for fans to join athletes and ESPN in support of action both on and off the court. Read more on ESPN Front Row.

All NBA games and shows on ESPN platforms are available to stream live via the ESPN App. Updated ESPN and ABC NBA Playoffs broadcast schedules and commentator assignments will be announced periodically.

