ACC Legends: Charlie Ward Highlights Programming on ACC Network Aug. 14-20

ACC Legends: Charlie Ward Begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 15

The Legend of Charlie Ward Leads the Marathon

More Than 10 Consecutive Hours of Florida State Football and Men’s Basketball Games and Ward Content

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will celebrate two-sport phenom Charlie Ward’s illustrious football and basketball career with a five-game marathon from his collegiate years at Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The ACC Legends: Charlie Ward line-up will feature more than 10 consecutive hours of classic Ward performances and content beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. The block of games includes the following Florida State football and basketball wins:

Noon | CFB: Florida State at Georgia Tech (Oct. 17, 1992)

Florida State used a furious, late comeback that saw the birth of the shotgun, no-huddle offense, highlighted by Ward completing 14 of his 19 passes for 137 yards in the fourth quarter to defeat Georgia Tech, 29-24. With the win, the ‘Noles moved closer to an ACC Championship in their first year of membership.

2 p.m. | CBB: Duke at Florida State (Jan. 24, 1993)

Byron Wells’ 3-pointer with just a few seconds to play lifted Florida State over Duke, 89-88, giving the Seminoles their first win over the Blue Devils. Ward, Florida State’s all-time leader in steals, totaled five for the game, including one at the end of regulation and overtime to secure the win.

4 p.m. | CFB: Miami at Florida State (Oct. 9, 1993)

After two heartbreaking losses to Miami in 1991 and 1992 – “Wide Right I” and “Wide Right II”, Ward led Florida State to a 28-10 win over the Hurricanes. Ward had 256 pass yards, a passing score and a rushing score in the victory.

6 p.m. | CFB: Florida State at Florida (Nov. 27, 1993)

Ward threw for a career-high 446 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown pass to Warrick Dunn with 5:28 remaining as the Seminoles defeated No. 7 Florida, 33-21, ending the Gators’ 23-game home winning streak under Steve Spurrier. The win led Florida State to the national title game vs. Nebraska.

8 p.m. | CBB: Florida State at Georgia Tech (Jan. 29, 1994)

Ward stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Seminoles won at Georgia Tech, 74-73.

The Legend of Charlie Ward

Additionally, ACCN will air The Legend of Charlie Ward at 11:30 a.m., leading into the five-game marathon. Dalen Cuff will host the half-hour program that will feature interviews with Ward, his former Seminole teammate Warrick Dunn, and former Florida State offensive coordinator Mark Richt.

Ward: A Two-Sport Collegiate Phenom

Considered one of the best two-sport collegiate athletes of all-time, Ward played both football and basketball during his time at Florida State. Ward led the FSU football team to the 1993 national championship and also won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Awards that same season. As the starting point guard on the men’s basketball team, he helped the Seminoles to the 1991 Metro Tournament Championship, a NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 1992 and the Elite Eight in 1993. Ward won the ACC’s McKevlin Award, going to the ACC’s top overall male athlete, back-to-back years in 1993 and 1994, and also became only the second football player in history to win the prestigious Sullivan Award in 1993 as the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.

Ward was drafted 26th overall by the New York Knicks in the 1994 NBA Draft and went on to a 11-year professional career, including nine full seasons with the Knicks. He is the only Heisman Trophy winner to play in the NBA. Notably, while not playing an inning of collegiate baseball, Ward was drafted in both the 1993 and 1994 MLB June Amateur Drafts.

ACC Legends

The ACC Legends series on ACCN highlights the careers of former ACC athletes across all sports. The series has featured marathons with former North Carolina basketball player Vince Carter and former Duke women’s basketball star Alana Beard. Additional ACC Legends programming marathons will be announced at a later date.

Date Time (ET) Game Original Air Date Network Sat, Aug. 15 11:30 a.m. The Legend of Charlie Ward ACCN Noon CFB: Florida State at Georgia Tech Oct. 7, 1992 ACCN 2 p.m. CBB: Duke at Florida State Jan. 24, 1993 ACCN 4 p.m. CFB: Miami at Florida State Oct. 9, 1993 ACCN 6 p.m. CFB: Florida State at Florida Nov. 27, 1993 ACCN 8 p.m. CBB: Florida State at Georgia Tech Jan. 29, 1994 ACCN

Follow ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – for additional coverage and complementary content throughout the week.

ACC Network Programming Update: Aug. 13-20

*All times listed ET; programming subject to change

Thursday, Aug. 13

Midnight CFB: Pitt at Syracuse (Oct. 18, 2019)

3 a.m. CFB: Virginia at Virginia Tech (1998)

5 a.m. The Class That Saved Coach K

6:30 a.m. Celebrating Vinsanity

7 a.m. ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech

7:30 a.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon CFB: Virginia at Virginia Tech (1998)

3 p.m. CFB: Boston College vs Virginia Tech (2007)

4 p.m. Florida State vs Clemson (1999)

6 p.m. CFB: Pitt at Syracuse (Oct. 18, 2019)

8 p.m. The Huddle: Schedule Analysis

9 p.m. CFB: Duke vs Indiana (2015 New Era Pinstripe Bowl)

Friday, Aug. 14

Midnight CFB: Boston College at Syracuse (Nov. 2, 2019)

3 a.m. CFB: South Carolina at Clemson (2000)

5 a.m. Women in the ACC

6 a.m. Best of Packer and Durham

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon The Huddle: Schedule Analysis

1 p.m. CFB: Louisville at Clemson (2016)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. CFB: Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State (2014 Capital One Orange Bowl)

9 p.m. The Huddle: Schedule Analysis

10 p.m. CFB: Boston College at Syracuse (Nov. 2, 2019)

Saturday, Aug. 15

1 a.m. CFB: Miami at Duke (Nov. 30, 2019)

4 a.m. CFB: Florida State vs Auburn (2014 Vizio BCS National Championship)

7 a.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama (2017 CFP National Championship)

10 a.m. The Huddle: Schedule Analysis

11 a.m. ACC Traditions: Florida State

ACC Legends: Charlie Ward

11:30 a.m. The Legend of Charlie Ward

Noon CFB: Florida State at Georgia Tech (Oct. 7, 1992)

2 p.m. CBB: Duke at Florida State (Jan. 24, 1993)

4 p.m. CFB: Miami at Florida State (Oct. 9, 1993)

6 p.m. CFB: Florida State at Florida (Nov. 27, 1993)

8 p.m. CBB: Florida State at Georgia Tech (Jan. 29, 1994)

10 p.m. The Legend of Charlie Ward

10:30 p.m. Authentic ACC: Clemson Football The Vlog

11 p.m. Authentic ACC: Blue Devil Rewind

11:30 p.m. Authentic ACC: Carolina Insider

Sunday, Aug. 16

Midnight CFB: Boston College at Wake Forest (2008)

2 a.m. CFB: North Carolina at NC State (1995)

4 a.m. CFB: Georgia at Georgia Tech (1999)

6 a.m. CFB: Virginia Tech at Syracuse (1998)

8 a.m. CFB: North Carolina vs NC State (1998)

10 a.m. CFB: Miami at Virginia Tech (2011)

Noon CFB: Boston College at Wake Forest (2008)

2 p.m. CFB: North Carolina at NC State (1995)

4 p.m. CFB: Georgia at Georgia Tech (1999)

6 p.m. CFB: Virginia Tech at Syracuse (1998)

8 p.m. CFB: North Carolina vs NC State (1998)

10 p.m. CFB: Miami at Virginia Tech (2011)

Monday, Aug. 17

Midnight CFB: Georgia Tech at Miami (Oct. 19, 2019)

3 a.m. CFB: Louisville vs Mississippi State (2019 Music City Bowl)

6 a.m. Women in the ACC

7 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

1 p.m. The Huddle: Schedule Analysis

2 p.m. Nothing But Net Featured

3 p.m. Louisville vs Mississippi State (2019 Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl)

6 p.m. CFB: Pitt at USF (2008)

8 p.m. MBB: Boston College vs Miami (2007 ACC Tournament Quarterfinal)

10 p.m. MBB: Duke vs Maryland (2001)

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Midnight CFB: Western Michigan at Syracuse (Sept. 21, 2019)

3 a.m. The Bowden Dynasty

5 a.m. MBB: Boston College vs Miami (2007 ACC Tournament Quarterfinal)

7 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

1 p.m. ACC Traditions: Boston College

1:30 p.m. ACC Traditions: Clemson

2 p.m. 1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball

3 p.m. CFB: Florida State at Virginia (Sept. 14, 2019)

6 p.m. CFB: West Virginia at Virginia Tech (2000)

8 p.m. CFB: Clemson at Georgia Tech (1987)

10 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Duke (1995)

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Midnight CFB: Duke at Virginia Tech (Sept. 27, 2019)

3 a.m. Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title

4 a.m. 1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball

5 a.m. CFB: Clemson at Georgia Tech (1987)

7 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

1 p.m. ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech

1:30 p.m. ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech

2 p.m. Celebrating Vinsanity

2:30 p.m. The Legend of Alana Beard

3 p.m. Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title

4 p.m. Louisville vs Boise State (2004 Autozone Liberty Bowl)

6 p.m. Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers

6:30 p.m. Packer and Durham: ACC Decade in Review

7 p.m. Serving The Stripes

7:30 p.m. Bring You’re a Game: The 2015 ACC Tournament

8 p.m. The Other Supreme Court: The 2016 New York Life ACC Tournament

9 p.m. Battle in Brooklyn: The 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament

10 p.m. Big City, Bright Lights: The 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament

11 p.m. Without Boarders: The 2019 New York Life ACC Tournament

Thursday, Aug. 20

Midnight CFB: Syracuse at Duke (Nov. 16, 2019)

3 a.m. CFB: Pitt vs Eastern Michigan (2019 Quick Lane Bowl)

6 a.m. All Access The ACC Life

6:30 a.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech

7 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

1 p.m. All ACC Coaches in Quarantine

1:30 p.m. All Access The ACC Life

2 p.m. Best of Packer and Durham: College Basketball

3 p.m. CFB: Pitt vs Eastern Michigan (2019 Quick Lane Bowl)

6 p.m. CFB: Boston College vs Clemson (2007)

8 p.m. MBB: Duke at North Carolina (1988)

10 p.m. MBB: Duke at North Carolina (2012)

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.