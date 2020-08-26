ACC Legends: Lamar Jackson to Air on ACC Network Saturday, Aug. 29

ACC Legends: Lamar Jackson Begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 29

The Legend of Lamar Jackson Leads the Marathon

More Than 12 Consecutive Hours of Louisville Football Games and Jackson Content

ACCN Programming Update Aug. 27 – Sept. 3

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will celebrate Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s dynamic football career with a four-game marathon from his collegiate years at Louisville on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The ACC Legends: Lamar Jackson line-up will feature more than 12 consecutive hours of classic Jackson performances and content beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Legend of Lamar Jackson

ACCN will air The Legend of Lamar Jackson at 11:30 a.m., leading into the four-game marathon. Kelsey Riggs will host the half-hour program that will feature interviews with former teammates, opponents, and insiders to discuss Jackson’s success.

The block of games includes the following Louisville football wins:

Noon | 2015 Music City Bowl: Louisville vs Texas A&M (Dec. 30, 2015)

Jackson threw for 227 yards, ran for 226 and accounted for four touchdowns in Louisville’s 27-21 win over Texas A&M in the Music City Bowl. Jackson had 126 rushing yards in the first quarter en route to setting a bowl record for total yards.

3 p.m. | Louisville at Syracuse (Sept. 9, 2016)

Jackson racked up an ACC-record 610 yards of offense by himself (411 pass, 199 rush) in Louisville’s 62-28 win over Syracuse. He famously hurdled a Syracuse defender for one of his four rushing touchdowns.

6 p.m. | Florida State at Louisville (Sept. 17, 2016)

It was only September, but this game might have won Lamar Jackson the Heisman Trophy. Jackson threw for 216 yards, ran for 146 yards and was responsible for five touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 63-20 win over the Seminoles, who narrowly avoided their worst loss in program history.

9 p.m. | Louisville at Virginia (Oct. 29, 2016)

With Louisville trailing 25-24 and just over two minutes left to play, Jackson engineered a 75-yard drive and capped with a perfectly placed 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Smith with 13 seconds remaining as the Cardinals survived, 32-25.

Heisman Trophy Winner and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson

One of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football, Jackson won the 2016 Heisman Trophy as the youngest player to ever win that award. Additionally, he collected the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards, and ACC Player and Offensive Player of the Year honors that same season after amassing 3,543 passing and 1,571 rushing yards to go along with 51 touchdowns. The following season in 2017, Jackson repeated as both the ACC Player and Offensive Player of the Year, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,660 yards, rushing 1,601 yards and tallying 45 touchdowns. Additionally in 2018, he won the ACC’s McKevlin Award, going to the league’s top overall male athlete. Jackson was drafted 32nd overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, and notably won the Associated Press’ NFL’s MVP award in 2019 making him the ninth player to win both a Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP.

ACC Legends

The ACC Legends series on ACCN highlights the careers of former ACC athletes across all sports. The series has featured marathons with North Carolina basketball player Vince Carter, Duke women’s basketball star Alana Beard and Florida State two-sport standout Charlie Ward. Additional ACC Legends programming marathons will be announced at a later date.

Date Time (ET) Game Original Air Date Network Sat, Aug. 29 11:30 a.m. The Legend of Lamar Jackson ACCN Noon CFB: Louisville vs Texas A&M (2015 Music City Bowl) Dec. 30, 2015 ACCN 3 p.m. CFB: Syracuse at Louisville Sept. 9, 2016 ACCN 6 p.m. CFB: Florida State at Louisville Sept. 17, 2016 ACCN 9 p.m. CFB: Louisville at Virginia Oct. 29, 2016 ACCN

