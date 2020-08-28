ACC Network Studio Programming Update – All ACC, The Huddle Return

All ACC: Football Insiders to Air Sunday, Aug. 30

All ACC Returns on Monday, Aug. 31

The Huddle Season Preview Shows Set for Sept. 5 and Sept. 9

As college sports prepares to start in September, ACC Network’s studio programming also resumes to a daily schedule highlighted by preseason specials. All ACC and The Huddle are back on ACCN with its regular offering from a split-studio setup between the network’s Bristol-based headquarters and remote at-home setups.

All ACC

All ACC, the ACCN’s flagship news and information show, is back following its hiatus to a normal evening format beginning Monday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. ET. Hosts Kelsey Riggs, Dalen Cuff and Jordan Cornette will deliver headlines, news and highlights from around the league during the 30-minute program Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays throughout the fall.

All ACC: Football Insiders

ACC insiders – ESPN.com football writers Andrea Adelson and David Hale, and Wes Durham of Packer and Durham join host Kelsey Riggs for All ACC: Football Insiders Sunday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., for a deep dive on the uniqueness of the upcoming football season. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will also join the show.

The Huddle Season Preview Shows

The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football program, will have pair of preview shows in advance of the 2020 football season with The Huddle: Season Preview on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m., and The Huddle: Season Predictions on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

New host Jordan Cornette along with analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will break down all 15 teams across the league and accompanying storylines, including Notre Dame, which will play a 10-game ACC slate this season, during the two-hour Season Preview show. The quartet will be back four days later to give their 2020 predictions and debate who will meet in Charlotte, N.C., for the ACC Football Championship Game in the one-hour Season Predictions show.

Upcoming ACCN Studio Programming

Date Time (ET) Programming Sunday, Aug. 30 7 p.m. All ACC: Football Insiders Monday, Aug. 31 / Weeknights 8 p.m. All ACC Saturday, Sept. 5 10 a.m. The Huddle: Season Preview Wednesday, Sept. 9 8 p.m. The Huddle: Season Predictions

