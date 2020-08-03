Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for August 4 through August 9

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, August 4, through Sunday, August 9. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.
August 4-August 9 schedule highlights:
- Two matchups between the fourth place LG Twins and fifth place KIA Tigers;
- Wednesday’s game features the first place NC Dinos and sluggers Sung-Bum Na and Aaron Altherr;
- Saturday’s game features Mel Rojas Jr. of the KT Wiz, who leads the league with his 26 home runs
All live games on ESPN:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Tue, Aug 4
|5:30 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. KIA Tigers
|Sam Ravech, Chris Burke
|Wed, Aug 5
|5:30 a.m.
|NC Dinos vs. Hanwha Eagles
|Sam Ravech, Chris Burke
|Thu, Aug 6
|5:30 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. KIA Tigers
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|Fri, Aug 7
|5:30 a.m.
|Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears
|Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
|Sat, Aug 8
|5 a.m.
|KT Wiz vs. Hanwha Eagles
|Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza
|Sun, Aug 9
|4 a.m.
|Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears
|Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza
ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.
KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.
-30-