Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for August 4 through August 9

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, August 4, through Sunday, August 9. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.

August 4-August 9 schedule highlights:

Two matchups between the fourth place LG Twins and fifth place KIA Tigers;

Wednesday’s game features the first place NC Dinos and sluggers Sung-Bum Na and Aaron Altherr;

Saturday’s game features Mel Rojas Jr. of the KT Wiz, who leads the league with his 26 home runs

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tue, Aug 4 5:30 a.m. LG Twins vs. KIA Tigers Sam Ravech, Chris Burke Wed, Aug 5 5:30 a.m. NC Dinos vs. Hanwha Eagles Sam Ravech, Chris Burke Thu, Aug 6 5:30 a.m. LG Twins vs. KIA Tigers Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Fri, Aug 7 5:30 a.m. Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson Sat, Aug 8 5 a.m. KT Wiz vs. Hanwha Eagles Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza Sun, Aug 9 4 a.m. Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

