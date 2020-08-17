Debut of ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin Featured Special Guests Including Justin Fields & Bill Belichick

ESPN Radio’s new weekday lineup began today with the debut of Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti from 6-10 a.m. ET – also simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS.

The trio welcomed a lineup of special guests for their first show this morning including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields discussing the postponement of the upcoming Big Ten college football season and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talking about what it has been like working with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

Videos:

Fields on petition to reinstate the Big Ten college football season this fall: Watch

Belichick on working with quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham in New England: Watch

Listen to the full debut episode: Hour 1, Hour 2, Hour 3, Hour 4

Head college basketball coaches Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) and John Calipari (Kentucky) will join tomorrow’s show in the 8 a.m. hour.

