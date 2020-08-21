Debut Week of ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin Featured a Full Lineup of Special Guests

ESPN Radio’s new weekday lineup began this week featuring the new morning show, Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti. The trio’s debut week together on ESPN Radio included a full lineup of special guests as well as conversation, insight and analysis on the trending topics in sports.

Monday:

Johnson, Williams and Mehenti’s debut episode saw Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields join the show to discuss the postponement of the upcoming Big Ten college football season. Head coach for the New England Patriots Bill Belichick also called in and discussed what it has been like working with quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

Fields on petition to reinstate the Big Ten college football season this fall: Listen

Belichick on working with quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham in New England: Listen

Tuesday:

On day two, new president of the Washington football team, Jason Wright joined the show and talked about his new position with the team, the process of creating a name for the franchise and diversity within NFL leadership. Head men’s college basketball coaches Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) and John Calipari (Kentucky) also joined Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin to discuss the upcoming season.

Wright on his new position, creating a team name and diversity within NFL leadership: Listen

Krzyzewski on the return of the NCAA tournament this season: Listen

Calipari on college basketball returning to play for the 2020-21 season: Listen

Wednesday:

On Wednesday, the trio was joined by University of North Carolina football coach Mack Brown, who discussed the need for consistency in a plan for returning to play across all FBS Conferences. They also welcomed WBC and Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to the show, who discussed Mike Tyson’s upcoming return to the boxing ring.

Brown on the need for consistency across all FBS Conferences: Listen

Fury on Tyson’s upcoming return to boxing: Listen

Thursday:

Johnson, Williams and Mehenti were joined by former national championship quarterback at Ohio State Cardale Jones who addressed the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn also joined the show to discuss his battle with COVID-19 and updates on quarterback Justin Herbert.

Jones on the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports: Listen

Lynn on his battle with COVID-19 and more: Listen

Friday:

Johnson, Williams and Mehenti’s first week of shows culminated with Friday’s episode featuring Duke women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson. She discussed her coaching style and plans for the upcoming season as well as working closely with Jayson Tatum as a coach of the Boston Celtics and his success in the NBA.

Lawson on her plans for the upcoming season at Duke and working with Tatum in Boston: Listen

Follow @ESPNRadio, @keyshawn & @RealJayWilliams on Twitter for more on the top moments and conversations from every show.

