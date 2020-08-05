ESPN and ABC’s NBA Seeding Game Coverage Continues Throughout the Week

ESPN and ABC continue its NBA game coverage with five seeding matchups in this week’s lineup. Game coverage begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN when Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will call the action alongside analyst Doris Burke, with Rachel Nichols reporting from the sidelines. In the 9 p.m. nightcap, the Brooklyn Nets battle it out against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Mike Breen will call the game with Jeff Van Gundy and sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Game coverage resumes on ESPN Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8:30 p.m. as the Milwaukee Bucks, starring Giannis Antetokounmpo, matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, starring Luka Dončić. Dave Pasch and Jeff Van Gundy are on the call with Lisa Salters on the sidelines.

Rookie sensation Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans face the San Antonio Spurs Sunday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. on ABC. Dave Pasch will call the action with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Lisa Salters will report from the sidelines.

Monday’s ESPN matchup features an Eastern Conference showdown as the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks go head-to-head. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. with Dave Pasch and Mark Jackson on the call and Rachel Nichols providing updates from the sidelines.

ESPN officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis remotely for all five matchups.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew, will provide pregame coverage and halftime reports each night with host Maria Taylor and analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams. Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski will provide live reports from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Aug. 5 6 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 5 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 5 9 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 8 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 8 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 9 2:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 9 3 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 10 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 10 8:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson, Rachel Nichols Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App

Hoop Streams will be live on the ESPN App, and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms tonight beginning at 6 p.m. to preview the ESPN doubleheader with social host Christine Williamson and social commentators Omar Raja and Gary Striewski. Raja will join the show from the NBA’s Florida campus. Hoop Streams returns Sunday at 2:30 p.m., prior to the ABC matchup, with Cassidy Hubbarth, Christine Williamson, Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan.

The daily edition of The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. The show will feature high profile analysts and include interviews and segments from the NBA’s Florida campus with host Rachel Nichols. This week’s cast includes:

Mon. (ESPN): Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce

Tue. (ESPN2): Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Brian Windhorst, Malika Andrews

Wed. (ESPN): Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, Zach Lowe

Thurs. (ESPN2): Rachel Nichols, Brian Windhorst, Amin Elhassan

Fri. (ESPN2): Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan, Jackie MacMullan, Marc Spears

