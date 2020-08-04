ESPN Celebrates Four Years of ESPN 8: The Ocho by Streaming in Fortnite’s Party Royale on August 8

WHAT: Starting Saturday, August 8 at 9 a.m. ET, Fortnite players can jump into Party Royale and watch ESPN 8: The Ocho. They’ll be able to watch the world’s best unconventional sports, like cornhole, death diving, robot fights, and more, all live from Party Royale’s Big Screen. This marks the first time ESPN has presented content in Fortnite’s Party Royale and four years of ESPN 8: The Ocho.

Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, iOS, and Android, Party Royale is Fortnite’s experimental and evolving social space. Players leave their weapons and materials behind to hang out with friends, play games, watch their favorite musicians perform, and more. Players can jump in anytime before the show ends at 1:45 PM ET — or catch the rebroadcast airing from 4 PM to 8:45 PM ET.

Highlights of the weekend include:

Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle

2019 Death Diving World Championship

2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League

2019 Spikeball College Championship

2019 Golden Tee World Championship

2018 Classic Tetris World Championship

Additionally, ESPN will make a collection of Ocho programming on demand within the ESPN app. The ESPN 8: The Ocho programming initiative got its start in August 2017, inspired by “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller. Since then, The Ocho has taken over ESPNU, ESPN2 and now the flagship ESPN. Line-ups have included everything from Kabaddi and Disc Golf to the Tram Driver Championship and Moxie Games.

WHEN: Saturday, August 8 at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET in Fortnite’s Party Royale

Beginning Saturday, August 8 at 9 a.m. on the ESPN App

WHERE: Fortnite’s Party Royale & The ESPN App

