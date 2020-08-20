ESPN Celebrates Little League World Series with More Than Seven Hours of Programming Leading into Sunday Major League Baseball Doubleheader

Little League World Series: Championship Rewind 90-Minute Special Looks Back at Five Recent United States Little League Baseball Championships

On the day that was scheduled to be the fourth annual MLB Little League Classic, ESPN will celebrate the tradition of the Little League World Series on Sunday, August 23, with more than seven hours of programming. The celebration will lead into ESPN’s two Major League Baseball game telecasts this Sunday.

The day will begin at 7 a.m. ET with back-to-back encore presentations of 2019 Little League Baseball World Series Championship games, first with the 2019 International Championship Game, during which Curaçao beat Japan by just one run. The 2019 United States Championship Game, which saw Eastbank, La., outlast a late rally by Central East Maui, Hi., follows at 9:30 a.m.

Little Big Men, the 30 for 30 documentary about the Kirkland, Wa., Little League Baseball World Series Championship team, airs at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN. The documentary looks back at the 1982 team that, during a tumultuous time in America, fought for the first United States Little League Baseball World Series Championship in over a decade.

The ESPN Films documentary, World Beaters, airs at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN. The film tells the story of the undefeated team from Maine-Endwell, N.Y., which completed a perfect season by defeating Seoul, South Korea, to break Asia’s streak of four straight Little League Baseball World Series titles and become the smallest community ever to win the Series.

Little League World Series: Championship Rewind, hosted by Karl Ravech, follows at 1:30 p.m. The 90-minute special will celebrate the last five United States Little League Baseball Championship Games. Ravech, who has been the voice of the Little League World Series since 2011, will look back at key highlights of each the game and the final three outs of each.

Baseball Tonight Presented by Chevrolet begins at 3 p.m., preceding the MLB doubleheader on ESPN. The team of John Brickley, World Series Champion and analyst Mark Teixeira, analyst Tim Kurkjian, Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will review the news of the day and the best of the last three MLB Little League Classic games.

The evening doubleheader begins at 4 p.m. with the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. hosting the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve. Ravech will provide play-by-play commentary alongside analysts Eduardo Perez and Rick Sutcliffe. Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener will join Ravech, Perez and Sutcliffe during the game.

The day culminates with Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell at 7 p.m. on ESPN as the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper visit the Atlanta Braves and Dansby Swanson. Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and Buster Olney will provide commentary. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe the action on ESPN Radio’s national Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

ESPN Weeknight Baseball Slate

ESPN’s weeknight baseball slate begins Monday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2, as the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon visit the Arizona Diamondbacks and Starling Marte. Tom Hart and Jessica Mendoza will be on the call. The game is subject to local blackouts in the Denver and Phoenix markets.

There will be a doubleheader on Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. with the Braves hosting the New York Yankees. Sciambi and National Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will provide commentary for the game, which is subject to blackouts in the New York market.

Immediately following at 10 p.m., the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts visit the San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski. Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will call the full-national telecast.

All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

August 23 Little League Celebration:

Time (ET) Game Platforms 7 a.m. 2019 Little League Baseball World Series International Championship Game Encore Presentation ESPN2, ESPN App 9:30 a.m. 2019 Little League Baseball World Series United States Championship Game Encore Presentation ESPN2, ESPN App 11:30 a.m. 30 for 30: Little Big Men ESPN, ESPN App 12:30 p.m. ESPN Films: World Beaters ESPN, ESPN App, 1:30 p.m. Little League World Series: Championship Rewind ESPN, ESPN App 3 p.m. Baseball Tonight Presented by Chevrolet ESPN, ESPN App 4 p.m. Houston Astros* vs. San Diego Padres* telecast presented by Taco Bell ESPN, ESPN App 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Aug. 23 3 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet John Brickley, Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 23 4 p.m. Houston Astros* vs. San Diego Padres* telecast presented by Taco Bell Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Rick Sutcliffe ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 23 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, Aug. 24 9:30 p.m. Colorado Rockies* vs. Arizona Diamondbacks* telecast presented by USAA Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 26 7 p.m. New York Yankees* vs. Atlanta Braves telecast presented by USAA Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 26 10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants telecast presented by Hankook Tire Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ schedule (blackout restrictions apply to local markets):

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Aug 20 10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants Fri, Aug 21 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Sat, Aug 22 9 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sun, Aug 23 4 p.m. Houston Astros vs. San Diego Padres Mon, Aug 24 9 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Wed, Aug 26 6 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Thu, Aug 27 4 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Fri, Aug 28 10 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Sat, Aug 29 7:30 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Boston Red Sox

