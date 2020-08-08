ESPN Continues PGA Championship Viewership Momentum – Second Round Telecast Up 20 Percent, Earns Largest TV Audience in 5 Years

The live telecast of the second round of the PGA Championship on ESPN on Friday, Aug. 7, from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco attracted an average audience of 1,763,000 viewers, the event’s largest second round viewership since 2015 and an increase of 20 percent over TNT’s telecast of the second round last year.

The numbers continued the momentum ESPN established with its live coverage of the first round on Thursday, which averaged 1,246,000 viewers, making it the event’s most-viewed first round telecast since 2015 and the second-best opening round in the last 10 years. Friday’s telecast was up 42 percent in viewership from Thursday’s first round.

With golf superstars including Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy in competition during East Coast prime time, ESPN’s audience built early in their rounds and peaked with 2,260,000 viewers from 7-7:15 p.m. ET. The telecast, which ran from 4-10:45 p.m., averaged more than 2 million viewers from 6-10 p.m.

Through two rounds, ESPN is averaging 1,507,000 viewers, including 349,000 viewers in the 18-49 age group. The numbers are up 21 percent and 37 percent, respectively, from TNT’s telecasts of the first two rounds in 2019 and represent the most-viewed first two rounds since 2015.

Top local markets for the telecast with metered market rating:

West Palm Beach 2.5 Tampa – St. Petersburg 2.2 San Francisco 2.2 Charlotte 2.2 Las Vegas 2.0 San Diego 2.0 Cincinnati 1.8 Cleveland, Columbus, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Portland, Sacramento 1.7

ESPN is in the first year of a new, 11-year deal to televise the PGA Championship, and is airing the event for the first time in 30 years

ESPN+ also featured extensive live streaming coverage throughout the day, including early coverage from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 12 hours of Featured Groups on two streams.

ESPN’s PGA Championship coverage concludes Sunday with live coverage of the final round on ESPN+ and ESPN. In addition, ESPN+ will have Featured Group coverage and Featured Hole coverage of No. 18 at TPC Harding Park. Sunday’s schedule:

Final Round 10 a.m. – Noon ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Final Round Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN Featured Hole (18th) 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+

In addition, SportsCenter and ESPN.com will continue reporting from the PGA Championship through the event’s conclusion.

