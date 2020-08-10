ESPN Cover Story: Fernando Tatis Jr. Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. debuted today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

With baseball back, Tatis Jr. sits comfortably atop the list of the game’s must-watch players. Whether in his rookie season last year, when he defied convention and scored from third base on a pop-up, or this year, when his home runs and defensive wizardry have placed him among the game’s best players through the first quarter of the season, Tatis is doing it all with the joy and flair that make him exactly what baseball needs right now.

For this ESPN Cover Story, reporter Jeff Passan traveled to Tatis Jr.’s hometown in the Dominican Republic in December to find out more about his baseball roots, the weight of his family’s legacy and how he’s the latest embodiment of the unique Dominican style so important to baseball.

Read ESPN Cover Story: Fernando Tatis Jr. here.

Watch ESPN Cover Story: Fernando Tatis Jr. here.

The ESPN Cover Story: Fernando Tatis Jr. video feature will air across SportsCenter throughout the day, along with a full digital package on the ESPN app and original storytelling across social.

More information on ESPN Cover Story can be found here.

-30-