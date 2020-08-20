ESPN Cover Story: LaMelo Ball Debuts Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring young basketball sensation LaMelo Ball debuted across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

Playing amid the bluster of an outrageous father and under the shadow of two older brothers, LaMelo Ball has emerged as possibly the best prospect in basketball’s most notorious family. He has been famous for so long it seems impossible that he is just 18. He has more than five million Instagram followers, but as a basketball player he remains mostly unknown. Landing a signature shoe deal and signing with an agent in 11th grade made him ineligible to play college basketball, which led him to become the youngest American to play a professional game after he joined a team in Lithuania at 16. He has played professionally in Lithuania and Australia, but has never played a truly significant game in the United States. He is the most well-known mystery in sports, and when his name is called early on Oct. 16 during the NBA draft, another journey will begin: one he must navigate on his own.

For this ESPN Cover Story, reporter Tim Keown spoke with Ball about his unorthodox career beginnings and navigating his next chapter.

