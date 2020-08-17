ESPN Deportes Launches SC Reportajes Podcast Series

Today, ESPN Deportes is debuting a new podcast, SC Reportajes Podcast, under SC Reportajes, the network’s Emmy nominated storytelling brand. The podcast is available across podcast platforms, including the ESPN App, Spotify, Apple podcast, TuneIn.

Voiced by ESPN Deportes’ Tlatoani Carrera, the first season of SC Reportajes Podcast begins with a multi-episode exploration of the effects of a 2015 late night brawl on the lives of Alejandro Molina, Luis Gorocito, then players of Mexico’s storied club Necaxa, and Luis Rodolfo Mariscal López, a young man who crossed path with the players as they were exiting a bar in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The fistfight that ensued left Mariscal López dead after suffering severe brain damage and the two professional soccer players looking at a 40-year sentence. The podcast follows the complicated case, with an investigative look at the various witnesses, the widely different testimonies, and the surveillance video that would put an end to the case, but came too late to influence the court of public opinion.

Season 1 will conclude with another multi-episode look at the August 3, 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a man targeting Hispanics murdered 23 people. The SC Reportajes podcast will profile the EP Fusion Youth Soccer Club, a team comprised of 10 and 11-year-old girls who were fundraising outside the store when the shooting began.

17 de agosto de 2020

ESPN Deportes lanza la serie de podcasts SC Reportajes

ESPN Deportes estrena hoy su nuevo podcast, SC Reportajes Podcast, en el marco de SC Reportajes, la marca de la cadena dedicada a contar historias, nominado a un premio Emmy. El podcast está disponible en el ESPN App, Spotify, Apple podcast, TuneIn y en cualquier plataforma de podcast.

Narrada por la voz del reportero de ESPN Deportes Tlatoani Carrera, la primera temporada de SC Reportajes Podcast inicia con la exploración de una serie compuesta por varios episodios. En 2015, Alejandro Molina y Luis Gorocito, entonces jugadores del club Necaxa, se enfrentaron a golpes con Luis Mariscal, un joven que iba saliendo de un bar junto con amigos y familiares en la ciudad de Aguascalientes, México. La terrible noche dejó a Mariscal con daños cerebrales graves que acabaron provocándole la muerte y dos jugadores profesionales enfrentando una sentencia de 40 años de prisión. El podcast sigue el complicado caso, y provee una mirada investigativa al caso que incluía a testigos con declaraciones distintas, y una grabación de un video que pondría fin al caso, aunque llegara demasiado tarde ante la opinión pública.

La primera temporada cierra con que nos lleva hasta un tiroteo en un Walmart de El Paso, Texas, el 3 de agosto de 2019, donde un hombre abrió fuego en busca de víctimas hispanas, dejando 23 muertos a su paso. Al aproximarse el primer aniversario de esta tragedia, el podcast SC Reportajes presenta al EP Fusion Youth Soccer Club, un equipo conformado por niñas de 10 y 11 años de edad que se encontraban recaudando fondos afuera de la tienda cuando comenzó el tiroteo.

