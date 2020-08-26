ESPN Kicks Off College Football Slate with New Anthem, Graphics for 2020-21 Campaign

Times Set for Week 0 and Week 1 Matchups

Season Begins Saturday Night on ESPN with FCS Kickoff: Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Ala.

CFB Anthem Featuring Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” Unveiled

New Graphics Package Includes New Logo, Revamped Clock and Score Graphics

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020-21 college football season begins Saturday night, Aug. 29, with the seventh annual Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff, as Austin Peay and Central Arkansas play in the Week 0 showcase at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Matt Barrie and Mike Golic, Jr. will call the action in studio from Bristol, while reporter Lauren Sisler will be live from the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., to start ESPN’s college football campaign.

The network’s Week 1 schedule features four Labor Day Weekend games on ESPN, highlighted by Monday’s BYU-Navy matchup in primetime from Annapolis (8 p.m.), featuring Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Allison Williams. ESPN will have a busy Saturday of showdowns, including Eastern Kentucky at Marshall (1 p.m.), SMU at Texas State (4:30 p.m.) and Arkansas State at Memphis (8 p.m.).

New ESPN College Football Anthem for 2020-21 Season Released Featuring Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go”

With the week 1 schedule now set, ESPN today also released its 2020-21 college football anthem that will usher in a new season.

Serving as the video’s musical backdrop is Juice WRLD and Marshmello’s hit track, “Come & Go,” off of Juice WRLD’s record-shattering posthumous album, Legends Never Die. The album debuted at No. 1 and spent two weeks at the top spot. It has since spawned six singles in the Top Ten on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Come & Go.”

Born Jarad Higgins, Juice WRLD quickly became a critically acclaimed and culturally adored Top Ten hitmaker delivering introspective lyrics atop melodic production. The award-winning songwriter and artist’s sophomore effort, A Death Race for Love (2019), landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart marking his rapid ascent. Prior to his death, he collaborated with many of the biggest names in music, including artist, producer and DJ, Marshmello.

“Juice was like no other and was one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever met,” said Marshmello. “Musically we connected so well and working with him was some of the most memorable moments of my life. ‘Come & Go’ is a track that represents both of us and proves that he lives through his music forever! Legends Never Die.”

Since 2014, ESPN has featured a recurring anthem song throughout the college football season within its programming, promotion and telecasts. Past anthems have featured other popular tracks from artists like Fall Out Boy, Imagine Dragons, and Judah & the Lion.

ESPN Revamps College Football Graphics and Animation Package with Stunning Visuals and Innovative Technology

ESPN’s Creative Services department has completely redesigned the sport’s branding and graphics leading into the 2020-21 campaign. The team has reinvented the college football clock and score design and technical build, as well as the logos for ESPN’s college football presentations across all platforms. For more, please visit ESPN Front Row.