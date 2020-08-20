ESPN Presents Tennis’ Western & Southern Open from New York

Tennis

  • More Hours of Coverage Than Ever — 44, Starts August 22
  • Fields include Djokovic, Williams Sisters, Coco Gauff, Osaka, Thiem, Tsitsipas, Zverev
  • Medvedev, Keys Defend Titles

ESPN will again provide extensive coverage of the ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open – traditionally held in Cincinnati but being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York for the first time – beginning with an eight-hour telecast Saturday, Aug. 22 – with an event-record 44 hours planned across ESPN and ESPN2.

ESPN2’s coverage will continue daily, including 10 hours on Tuesday, Aug. 25; eight hours of quarterfinal action on Wednesday; all four semifinals during an eight-hour telecast on Thursday and the championships back-to-back Friday at 2 p.m. (WTA) and 4 p.m. (ATP).

During Thursday’s coverage of the semifinals, the US Open draws will be announced.

Danill Medvedev and Madison Keys will be looking to defend their titles.  The men’s field will be led by Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked player in the world and winner of 17 Major titles.  Others include Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and John Isner.  Karolina Pliskova will lead the women’s field, which also includes Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens, Coco Gauff, Venus Williams Sofia Kenin, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic.

The ESPN team on hand in New York includes Darren Cahill, Mary Joe Fernandez, Chris Fowler, Brad Gilbert, Jason Goodall, Patrick McEnroe, Chris McKendry and Rennae Stubbs.

ESPN’s exclusive first-ball-to-last-ball coverage of the US Open, tennis’ second Major event of the year in 2020, will follow the Western & Southern Open at the National Tennis Center, beginning Monday, Aug. 31.  Also, the day before the first ball in the air, ESPN2 will air SportsCenter at the US Open at 11 a.m. ET to preview the tournament Sunday, Aug. 30.

Date Time (ET) Event Network
Sat Aug 22 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Western & Southern Open

First Round

 ESPN
  5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Western & Southern Open

First Round

 ESPN2
Sun Aug 23 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Western & Southern Open

First/Second Round

 ESPN2
Mon Aug 24 7 – 9 p.m. Western & Southern Open

Second Round

 ESPN2
Tue Aug 25 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Western & Southern Open

Men’s & Women’s Round of 16

 ESPN2
Wed Aug 26 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Western & Southern Open

Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

 ESPN2
Thu Aug 27 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Western & Southern Open

Men’s & Women’s Semifinals

 ESPN2
Fri Aug 28 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Western & Southern Open

Women’s Championship

 ESPN2
  4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Western & Southern Open

Men’s Championship

 ESPN2

 

-30-

 

