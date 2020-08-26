ESPN+ the Exclusive Home for The FA Community Shield Women’s and Men’s Doubleheader Saturday

Women’s Community Shield Returns – Chelsea vs. Manchester City at 7:30 a.m. ET

FA Cup titleholder Arsenal vs. Premier League champion Liverpool at 11:30 a.m.

ESPN+ will be the U.S. exclusive home for the first Women’s and Men’s FA Community Shield doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 29. The direct-to-consumer sports streaming service will have live coverage of the two matches in English and Spanish from London’s Wembley Stadium. The Women’s Community Shield will kick off the day at 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Men’s Community Shield at 11:30 a.m. The Community Shield traditionally marks the beginning of the English soccer season.

ESPN FC, the signature soccer program on ESPN+, will begin at 11 a.m., providing a look ahead to FA Community Shield matchup, as well as highlights from the Women’s Community Shield match earlier in the day.

The Women’s Community Shield, which began in 2000 and ran for eight seasons, returns in 2020 for the first time since 2008. The 2020 edition will feature 2019-20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League champions Chelsea FC vs. 2019 Women’s FA Cup winners Manchester City, which qualified for the match due to the suspension of the 2019-20 season. Arsenal won the last Women’s Community Shield in 2008, a 1-0 victory over Everton. Australian Women’s National Team captain Sam Kerr plays for Chelsea, while Manchester City features U.S. Women’s National Team midfielders Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle.

The 98th edition of the annual FA Community Shield will feature FA Cup titleholders Arsenal FC vs. Premier League winners Liverpool FC, both storied clubs in English and international soccer. Arsenal and Liverpool have 15 Community Shield wins each, tied for second place behind Manchester United at 21. Arsenal’s last appearance in the Community Shield was in 2017, a 4-1 penalty shootout victory over Chelsea after a 1-1 tie in regulation. Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 in its last Community Shield match in 2006.

The two teams feature some of the highly rated Premier League stars such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Willian, Hector Bellerin on Arsenal; and Liverpool’s roster is stacked with four English Premier League Best XI players – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

With the upcoming debut of the German Bundesliga on ESPN platforms, ESPN+ will be home to the most comprehensive collection of live soccer available on one platform in the United States. Led by the Bundesliga, Serie A, the soccer portfolio on ESPN+ also includes the English FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Spanish Copa Del Rey, Eredivisie, Major League Soccer, EFL Championship, USL and more.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

