ESPN to Exclusively Televise the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

Top Draft Prospects Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball to Appear on the Telecast

1986 No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Brad Daugherty to Represent the Cleveland Cavaliers

Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum to Announce Lottery Selection Order from the NBA’s New Jersey Office

Draft Lottery Telecast presented by State Farm Precedes Game 2 Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Playoff Series

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 8:30-9 p.m. ET. The 30-minute NBA Draft Lottery telecast presented by State Farm, will include the reveal of the NBA Draft Lottery selection order, in-depth prospect analysis, and interviews with high-profile NBA players and personnel, including three-time NBA Champion Steph Curry, who will represent the Golden State Warriors during the lottery, and Commissioner Adam Silver. All fourteen team representatives will appear on the telecast using ESPN-supplied camera kits that are unmanned for health safety. The lottery selection will be drawn and announced from the NBA offices in Secaucus, NJ.

Rachel Nichols will host the show from ESPN’s Los Angeles studio while analysts Jay Bilas and Jay Williams join from ESPN’s Charlotte and Seaport studios, respectively. Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski will join from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – home of the NBA Playoffs.

ESPN’s NBA coverage for Thursday, Aug. 20 features a playoff quadrupleheader. Coverage tips off at 1 p.m. as the Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler, take the court against the Indiana Pacers, led by T.J. Warren. Play-by-Play commentator Mark Jones will call the action alongside analyst Doris Burke with sideline reporter from Malika Andrews. Following Heat-Pacers, James Harden and the Houston Rockets battle it out in Game 2 against Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 3:30 p.m. Mike Breen is on the call with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. Jones, Burke and Andrews return to call the 6 p.m. matchup as the Milwaukee Bucks, featuring reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, face the Orlando Magic for Game 2.

After the Draft Lottery telecast presented by State Farm, ESPN’s four-game slate concludes with Game 2 of the highly anticipated Lakers vs. Trail Blazers matchup. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. Breen, Van Gundy, Jackson and Hubbarth return to call the game.

Date Time (ET) Game/Event Commentators Network(s) Thu, Aug. 20 1 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 20 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Thu. Aug. 20 5:30 p.m. Hoop Streams Christine Williamson, Omar Raja, Gary Striewski Twitter, YouTube, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 20 6 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 20 8:30 p.m. NBA Draft Lottery telecast presented by State Farm Rachel Nichols, Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 20 9 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

-30-