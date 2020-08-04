ESPN to Offer First MLB Statcast-Driven Sunday Night Baseball Alternative Viewing Experiences on August 16 and August 30

Play-by-Play Voice Jason Benetti, Analyst Eduardo Perez and MLB.com Statcast Insider Mike Petriello to Call Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Statcast AI Edition on ESPN2 Alongside Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Games on ESPN

ESPN today announced that for the first time it’s offering Statcast-driven alternative viewing experiences on ESPN2 alongside its traditional Sunday Night Baseball telecast on ESPN. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Statcast AI Edition presentations will air on ESPN2 for the Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees game on August 16, and the Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies game on August 30. Both games begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The team of play-by-play voice Jason Benetti, analyst Eduardo Perez and MLB.com Statcast Insider Mike Petriello will provide commentary for Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Statcast AI Edition, which deliver analytics-based commentary driven by innovative on-screen graphics, data and information provided by Statcast AI.

The trio of Benetti, Perez and Petriello have previously called Statcast-focused telecasts as part of ESPN’s coverage of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB Wild Card in 2018, and 2019 and Baseball Tonight pre-event shows in 2019.

Play-by-play commentator Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney call Sunday Night Baseball each week on ESPN. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell and the MLB Statcast-driven alternative viewing experiences will also be available to stream via the ESPN App.

