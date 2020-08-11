ESPN+ to Stream 64 MLS Live Out-of-Market Matches during First Phase of Major League Soccer’s Return to Regular-Season Play
ESPN+, the direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, will bring fans 64 MLS Live out-of-market games in the first phase of the resumption of Major League Soccer’s 25th season.
The return to MLS regular season play will begin across the league’s home stadiums on Thursday, August 20. However, FC Dallas and Nashville SC – the teams that did not participate in MLS is Back Tournament due to COVID-19 outbreaks – will kick-off next phase of league play with makeup matches between the two teams on Wednesday, August 12 and Sunday, August 16, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
The out-of-market MLS Live matches on ESPN+ come on the heels of 31 matches televised on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) during the five-week MLS is Back Tournament at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. The tournament’s final tonight between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The first phase of Major League Soccer’s return to play will conclude Monday, Sept. 14. ESPN’s linear television networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) have the option to pick up matches as the regular season progresses.
Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ via ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported).
Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.
ESPN+ MLS Live Out-of-Market Schedule Through September 14:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Networks
|Wed, Aug 12
|8:30 p.m.
|FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 16
|8:30 p.m.
|FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 20
|7 p.m.
|New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 21
|7:30 p.m.
|FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 22
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
|ESPN+
|Mon, Aug 24
|7 p.m.
|New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC
|ESPN+
|Tue, Aug 25
|7 p.m.
|D.C. United vs. New England Revolution
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo
|ESPN+
|Wed, Aug 26
|TBD
|LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 29
|TBD
|LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 30
|8:30 p.m.
|Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sep 1
|7:30 p.m.
|FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sep 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|NY Red Bulls vs. D.C. United
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|New England Revolution vs. New York City FC
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 5
|8 p.m.
|Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 6
|TBD
|LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|D.C. United vs. NYC FC
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|NY Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sep 9
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo
|ESPN+
|Thu, Sep 10
|10 p.m.
|Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 12
|7 p.m.
|D.C. United vs. NY Red Bulls
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|NYC FC vs. FC Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew SC
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept 13
|8:30 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|LAFC vs. Portland Timbers
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sep 14
|8:30 p.m.
|FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo
|ESPN+
* Schedule Subject to Change
— 30 —