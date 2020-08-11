ESPN+ to Stream 64 MLS Live Out-of-Market Matches during First Phase of Major League Soccer’s Return to Regular-Season Play

ESPN+, the direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, will bring fans 64 MLS Live out-of-market games in the first phase of the resumption of Major League Soccer’s 25th season.

The return to MLS regular season play will begin across the league’s home stadiums on Thursday, August 20. However, FC Dallas and Nashville SC – the teams that did not participate in MLS is Back Tournament due to COVID-19 outbreaks – will kick-off next phase of league play with makeup matches between the two teams on Wednesday, August 12 and Sunday, August 16, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The out-of-market MLS Live matches on ESPN+ come on the heels of 31 matches televised on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) during the five-week MLS is Back Tournament at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. The tournament’s final tonight between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The first phase of Major League Soccer’s return to play will conclude Monday, Sept. 14. ESPN’s linear television networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) have the option to pick up matches as the regular season progresses.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ via ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported).

Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

ESPN+ MLS Live Out-of-Market Schedule Through September 14:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks Wed, Aug 12 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC ESPN+ Sun, Aug 16 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC ESPN+ Thu, Aug 20 7 p.m. New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire FC ESPN+ Fri, Aug 21 7:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City ESPN+ 8 p.m. New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union ESPN+ 8 p.m. Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas ESPN+ Sat, Aug 22 7 p.m. Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC ESPN+ 8 p.m. Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC ESPN+ 9 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake ESPN+ Mon, Aug 24 7 p.m. New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC ESPN+ Tue, Aug 25 7 p.m. D.C. United vs. New England Revolution ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo ESPN+ Wed, Aug 26 TBD LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC ESPN+ 8 p.m. Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers ESPN+ Sat, Aug 29 TBD LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC ESPN+ 9 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake ESPN+ Sun, Aug 30 8:30 p.m. Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF ESPN+ Tue, Sep 1 7:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC ESPN+ Wed, Sep 2 7:30 p.m. Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. NY Red Bulls vs. D.C. United ESPN+ 8 p.m. Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC ESPN+ 8 p.m. New England Revolution vs. New York City FC ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy ESPN+ Sat, Sep 5 8 p.m. Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids ESPN+ Sun, Sep 6 TBD LA Galaxy vs. LAFC ESPN+ 7 p.m. D.C. United vs. NYC FC ESPN+ 7 p.m. NY Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United ESPN+ 8 p.m. Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake ESPN+ 10 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers ESPN+ Wed, Sep 9 8 p.m. Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas ESPN+ 9 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo ESPN+ Thu, Sep 10 10 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes ESPN+ Sat, Sep 12 7 p.m. D.C. United vs. NY Red Bulls ESPN+ 7 p.m. NYC FC vs. FC Cincinnati ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew SC ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids ESPN+ Sun, Sept 13 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United ESPN+ 11 p.m. LAFC vs. Portland Timbers ESPN+ 11 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy ESPN+ Mon, Sep 14 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo ESPN+

* Schedule Subject to Change

