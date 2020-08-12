ESPN Wins Eight Sports Emmy Awards to Lead Industry

Two Wins Each for Monday Night Football, E:60 and SC Featured

Kirk Herbstreit Becomes Most-Honored ESPNer with his Fifth Award

On a night that recognized the best in sports media for 2019, ESPN won eight Sports Emmys – the most of any network group – presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for the 41st year. ESPN has now has won 212 Sports Emmy Awards in 33 years of eligibility. The ceremony was held virtually this evening because of the pandemic.

“At a time when we have been reminded of the important place sports has in the lives of fans, we are thrilled to have our efforts honored with eight Sports Emmy Awards,” said Connor Schell, ESPN executive vice president, content. “From storytelling and journalism to production excellence and individual achievement, the passion behind all we do was in full display.”

Storytelling Honored: E:60, SC Featured Each Win Two

E:60 won for Short Sports Documentary and Journalism, for a total of 18 Sports Emmy Awards won by the show since 2010. In addition, SC Featured also won a pair of trophies, in the categories Long Feature and News Feature/Anthology.

Technical and Craft Efforts Recognized

Monday Night Football was cited for both Live Graphic Design and Post-Produced Graphic Design while the Jimmy V Classic won the Music Direction category for “Don’t Give Up on Me.”

Kirk Herbstreit Wins Fifth Sports Emmy, Most of any Individual in ESPN History

Lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was honored with the Outstanding Event Analyst, his fifth award, having been awarded Outstanding Studio Analyst three times (2010, 11, 19) and event analyst (2018). This award makes him the most honored ESPN individual in history, breaking a tie with Dick Schaap.

Short Sports Documentary E: 60 – Hilinski’s Hope Journalism E:60 — The Squad: 44 Years, 41 Allegations Long Feature SC Featured — Taquarius Wair: Unstoppable 17 News/Feature Anthology SC Featured (ESPNEWS) Event Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Live Graphic Design Monday Night Football Post-Produced Graphic Design Monday Night Football Music Direction Jimmy V Classic – “Don’t Give Up on Me”

-30-