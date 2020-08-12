ESPN Wins Eight Sports Emmy Awards to Lead Industry

Awards

ESPN Wins Eight Sports Emmy Awards to Lead Industry

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Two Wins Each for Monday Night Football, E:60 and SC Featured

Kirk Herbstreit Becomes Most-Honored ESPNer with his Fifth Award

 

On a night that recognized the best in sports media for 2019, ESPN won eight Sports Emmys – the most of any network group – presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for the 41st year.  ESPN has now has won 212 Sports Emmy Awards in 33 years of eligibility.  The ceremony was held virtually this evening because of the pandemic.

“At a time when we have been reminded of the important place sports has in the lives of fans, we are thrilled to have our efforts honored with eight Sports Emmy Awards,” said Connor Schell, ESPN executive vice president, content.  “From storytelling and journalism to production excellence and individual achievement, the passion behind all we do was in full display.”

Storytelling Honored:  E:60, SC Featured Each Win Two
E:60 won for Short Sports Documentary and Journalism, for a total of 18 Sports Emmy Awards won by the show since 2010.  In addition, SC Featured also won a pair of trophies, in the categories Long Feature and News Feature/Anthology. 

Technical and Craft Efforts Recognized

Monday Night Football was cited for both Live Graphic Design and Post-Produced Graphic Design while the Jimmy V Classic won the Music Direction category for “Don’t Give Up on Me.”

Kirk Herbstreit Wins Fifth Sports Emmy, Most of any Individual in ESPN History
Lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was honored with the Outstanding Event Analyst, his fifth award, having been awarded Outstanding Studio Analyst three times (2010, 11, 19) and event analyst (2018).  This award makes him the most honored ESPN individual in history, breaking a tie with Dick Schaap.

Short Sports Documentary E: 60 – Hilinski’s Hope
Journalism E:60 — The Squad: 44 Years, 41 Allegations
Long Feature SC Featured — Taquarius Wair: Unstoppable 17
News/Feature Anthology SC Featured (ESPNEWS)
Event Analyst Kirk Herbstreit
Live Graphic Design Monday Night Football
Post-Produced Graphic Design Monday Night Football
Music Direction Jimmy V Classic – “Don’t Give Up on Me”

 

-30-

 

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close