ESPN’s NBA Playoffs Coverage Resumes Tomorrow, Aug. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET

ESPN will resume its 2020 NBA Playoffs game coverage Saturday, Aug. 29, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET with Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic series. If Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks win Game 5 they will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play commentary alongside analyst Jeff Van Gundy, with sideline reports from Malika Andrews. ESPN will provide studio coverage beginning at 3 p.m.

Coverage continues on Sunday, Aug. 30, with an afternoon ESPN doubleheader. At 1 p.m., the Boston Celtics, starring Jayson Tatum, take on the Toronto Raptors, starring Kyle Lowry, in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Dave Pasch will call the action with analyst Doris Burke. Malika Andrews will report from the sidelines. In the second half of the doubleheader the LA Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard, look to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals when they face the Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Dončić, at 3:30 p.m. in Game 6. Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson will call the game with sideline reports from Cassidy Hubbarth. The Clippers vs. Mavericks game will also be available on ESPN Radio with Sean Kelley and P.J. Carlesimo calling the action. The Jump presented by Mountain Dew will provide pregame and halftime coverage beginning at noon with host Rachel Nichols featuring a cast of NBA analysts.

ESPN officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis remotely throughout the weekend.

Date Time (ET) Game/Event Commentators Network(s) Sat, Aug. 29 3:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Malika Andrews Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 30 1 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 30 3:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

