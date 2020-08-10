ESPN’s PGA Championship Coverage is Cable’s Most-Watched in 10 Years

Aided by another strong final day of viewership, ESPN’s live coverage of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco finished as the most-viewed edition of the event on cable since 2010, with younger viewers helping drive increases in several important demographics.

Sunday’s final round coverage, which aired from noon until 3 p.m. ET, averaged 1,965,000 viewers, up 60 percent over TNT’s final-round telecast from 2019 and the most-viewed final round on cable since 2010. Sunday’s telecast peaked at 2.4 million viewers and was above 2 million from 1:15 – 3 p.m.

Across all four rounds, ESPN averaged 1,659,000 viewers and 399,000 viewers in the ages 18-49 demographic, up 35 percent and 54 percent, respectively, from TNT’s coverage last year. In addition to being the most-viewed PGA Championship on cable since 2010, ESPN’s average of ages 18-49 viewers was up 40 percent over the past five years.

Younger viewers helped drive the increases – viewership among adults ages 18-34 was up 76 percent from 2019 and this was the most-viewed version of the championship on cable in the demographic since 2009.

Top local markets for the final round telecast with metered market rating:

West Palm Beach 2.6 Tampa – St. Petersburg 2.4 Indianapolis 2.4 Columbus 2.3 Cleveland 2.2 Greenville-Spartanburg 2.0 Denver 2.0 San Francisco 2.0 Atlanta 2.0 Orlando, Phoenix, Portland 1.9

ESPN was in the first year of a new, 11-year deal to televise the PGA Championship, and was airing the event for the first time in 30 years

ESPN+ also featured extensive live streaming coverage throughout the day, including early coverage from 10 a.m. – noon and 11 hours of Featured Groups on two streams as well as a Featured Hole stream of the 18th hole.

