ESPN’s PGA Championship First Round Telecast Earns Five-Year High TV Audience

ESPN’s live telecast of the opening round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, Aug. 6, from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco averaged 1,246,000 viewers, making it the event’s most-viewed first round telecast since 2015 and the second-best opening round in the last 10 years.

ESPN’s telecast, which ran from 4-10:30 p.m. ET, peaked at 1,509,000 viewers between 7:15-7:30 p.m. ET and every quarter-hour of the telecast until 10 p.m. averaged more than 1 million viewers. Viewership was up 24 percent from last year’s first-round telecast on TNT and up 31 percent among adults ages 18-49.

Top local markets for the telecast with metered market rating:

Tampa/St. Petersburg 1.8 West Palm Beach 1.7 San Francisco 1.4 Charlotte 1.4 Jacksonville 1.3 San Diego 1.3 Kansas City 1.3 Las Vegas, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Columbus, Boston 1.2

ESPN is in the first year of a new, 11-year deal to televise the PGA Championship, and is airing the event for the first time in 30 years

ESPN+ also featured extensive live streaming coverage throughout the day, including early coverage from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 12 hours of Featured Groups on two streams.

ESPN’s PGA Championship coverage continues Saturday with live coverage of the third round on ESPN+ and ESPN. In addition, ESPN+ will have Featured Group coverage and Featured Hole coverage of No. 18 at TPC Harding Park. Saturday’s schedule:

Third Round 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+ Third Round 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Featured Hole (18th) 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+

In addition, SportsCenter and ESPN.com will report from the PGA Championship throughout the weekend.

