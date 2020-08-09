ESPN’s Third Round PGA Championship Coverage Averages 2 Million Viewers, Up 71 Percent From 2019

With Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and some other of golf’s most popular stars in competition during the telecast, ESPN’s live coverage of the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday, August 8, averaged 2,028,000 viewers, a 71 percent increase over TNT’s third round coverage in 2019.

The telecast, which aired from 1-4 p.m. ET from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, was the most-viewed PGA Championship third round on cable since 2005 and ranks as cable’s fourth most-viewed on record. Gains were even greater among young adults (ages 18-49) with the viewership average of 532,000 up 101 percent in that demographic over last year.

During the three-hour telecast, the audience peaked at 2,359,000 viewers between 3:15 – 3:30 p.m. and viewership did not drop below 2 million at any time between 2-4 p.m.

With another strong day of viewership, ESPN’s PGA Championship coverage through three rounds is averaging 1,603,000 viewers and 382,000 in the Persons 18-49 category, up 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, over last year, making it the most-viewed three rounds since 2010 and the second most-viewed in 10 years.

Top local markets for the telecast with metered market rating:

West Palm Beach 3.2 Tampa – St. Petersburg 2.6 Indianapolis 2.4 San Francisco 2.4 Greensboro 2.2 Nashville 2.1 Las Vegas 2.0 Pittsburgh 2.0 Cleveland, Columbus, San Diego, Seattle 1.9

ESPN is in the first year of a new, 11-year deal to televise the PGA Championship, and was airing the event for the first time in 30 years

ESPN+ also featured extensive live streaming coverage throughout the day, including early coverage from 10 a.m. – noon and 11 hours of Featured Groups on two streams as well as a Featured Hole stream of the 18th hole.

ESPN’s coverage of the PGA Championship concludes today with two Featured Groups on ESPN+ with two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey, Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau as well as Featured Hole coverage of the 18th hole.

