Jordan Cornette Named Host of ACC Network’s The Huddle

The Huddle Returns on Sept. 5; Moves to Saturday Mornings from 10 a.m. – Noon ET

Special The Huddle: Schedule Analysis Set for Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

With college football slated to start next month, ACC Network’s The Huddle, its signature football studio show, will return Saturday, Sept. 5 with a new host – Jordan Cornette. The ACC Network personality will host the weekly, two-hour program throughout the fall on its new day and time, Saturdays at 10 a.m. ET.

Cornette joins analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt to preview and breakdown the ACC’s slate of football games each week.

“Having worked with Eric, EJ and Coach Richt last season, I was able to establish a good rhythm, chemistry and most importantly strong friendships with the guys both in and out of the studio,” said Cornette. “I’m incredibly excited to join them at the desk this year and look forward to continuing that momentum Saturdays this season.”

During ACCN’s inaugural season, Cornette was a regular host for ACCN’s All-ACC throughout the fall, as well as serving as an analyst on men’s college basketball games throughout the 2019-20 season. Additionally, Cornette was onsite in New Orleans hosting ACCN’s coverage surrounding the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

“Jordan’s infectious personality will bring an energetic and entertaining presence to The Huddle team. We look forward to him teaming up with EJ, Eric, and Coach Richt to give ACC fans in-depth and lively commentary throughout the football season,” said coordinating producer Aaron Katzman.

Cornette has been with ESPN since 2018 and joined the ACCN team a year later in 2019. Prior to ESPN, Cornette co-hosted Kap&Co weekdays on ESPN1000 in Chicago, as well as The Jam a local morning news program, and spent two seasons as a college basketball analyst with CBS Sports Network.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Cornette played basketball at Notre Dame from 2001-05. The former Fighting Irish forward was a two-time captain and holds the program’s career record for blocked shots.

Along with his ACCN analyst and anchor duties, Cornette will also contribute on ESPN Radio.

The Huddle: Schedule Analysis

Cornette, Mac Lain, Manuel and Richt will be back together for preview coverage of the 2020 season with The Huddle: Schedule Analysis tonight at 8 p.m. The quartet will breakdown all 15 schedules across the league, including Notre Dame which will play a 10-game ACC slate this season.

