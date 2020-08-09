NBA Western Conference Play-in Game to Air on ABC Saturday, Aug. 15

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

ABC will air the NBA’s Western Conference play-in game Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Western Conference eighth and ninth seeded teams will battle it out for a chance to play in the 2020 Western Conference Playoffs. If the eighth seed team wins Saturday’s matchup, that team will advance to the playoffs. If the ninth seed wins, a second game will be played on ESPN Sunday, Aug. 16 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

ESPN will produce both games from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla

