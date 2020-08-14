New Podcast-Exclusive Daily Content from Dan LeBatard and Stugotz

Starting Monday, Aug. 17, fans of Dan LeBatard and Stugotz on ESPN Radio can listen to new daily podcast-exclusive content. Each day, two new offerings will be posted. A new digital-only episode will be recorded and posted before their 10 a.m. – noon ET national radio show. Following the radio program, Dan and Stugotz will record more thoughts and ramblings as a digital-only “post-game show.” In addition, each hour of the radio show – as well as their local hour heard in Miami – will continue to be available as podcasts.

“Dan and Stugotz already have a large digital-only audience, and we wanted to better serve that audience with exclusive podcast content,” said Tom Ricks, ESPN Audio’s vice president, digital marketing and strategy. “They are a unique show on sports radio and now their podcast listeners will get more unique podcast content each day.”

According to The Podtrac Podcast Category Audience Rankings in July 2020 with a U.S. Unique Monthly Audience of nearly a million, The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz is the second-ranked podcast in the Sports Category.

