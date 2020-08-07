OCHO-Less No More: ESPN Drops Surprise ESPN 8: The Ocho Television Schedule for 8/8

ESPN2 Becomes ESPN8 for More than Nine Hours of Seldom-Seen Sports

New Ocho Programming Featured; Fan Favorites Return

In yet another BOLD programming move, ESPN is surprising fans with a nine-and-a-half-hour slate of seldom seen sports on Saturday, August 8 (8/8). The schedule is comprised of new additions and fan favorites available on the network formerly known as ESPN2, as well as in the ESPN App.

New to this year’s ESPN8: The Ocho’s line-up are:

World Deadlift Attempt – Hafthor Deadlift: Relive Bjornsson’s —2018 World’s Strongest Man champion, three-time Arnold Strongman Classic and “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones—successful deadlift of 1,104 pounds

Relive Bjornsson’s —2018 World’s Strongest Man champion, three-time Arnold Strongman Classic and “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones—successful deadlift of 1,104 pounds 2019 Grit ‘N Wit National College Championship: Where brain meets brawn. On-demand courses that combine obstacles and puzzles to test both grit and wit.

Where brain meets brawn. On-demand courses that combine obstacles and puzzles to test both grit and wit. Ohio Grocery Baggers Bowl 2020: 30 contestants face off to win the coveted Ceramic Bag award, $1000 and a trip to San Diego to compete for the National Bagging Championship at NGA’s National Convention

30 contestants face off to win the coveted Ceramic Bag award, $1000 and a trip to San Diego to compete for the National Bagging Championship at NGA’s National Convention 2019 ITSF Foosball World Cup: The 2019 event hosted by the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) in Murica, Spain

The 2019 event hosted by the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) in Murica, Spain FOOSBALLERS: An award-winning documentary that takes a deep dive into the underground world of professional table soccer, following six of the top players as they prepare for the Tornado World Championships

Also, on 8/8, Fortnite players can jump into Party Royale and watch ESPN8: The Ocho. They’ll be able to watch the world’s best unconventional sports, like cornhole, death diving, robot fights and more, all live from Party Royale’s Big Screen. This marks the first time ESPN has presented content in Fortnite’s Party Royale in four years of ESPN8: The Ocho. Additionally, ESPN will make a collection of Ocho programming on available demand within the ESPN App.

ESPN8: The Ocho Schedule

Date Time (ET) Seldom Seen Sport Network Sat, Aug 8 2 p.m. E60: ESPN8

Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping & Japanese Monster Wrestling ESPN8 3 p.m. World Deadlift Attempt: Hafthor Deadlift ESPN8 4 p.m. 2019 Grit ‘N Wit National College Championship ESPN8 5 p.m. Ohio Grocery Baggers Bowl 2020 ESPN8 5:30 p.m. 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League ESPN8 6 p.m. 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs ESPN8 6:30 p.m. 2019 Death Diving World Championship ESPN8 7:30 p.m. Slippery Stairs ESPN8 8 p.m. Slippery Stairs: College Tour ESPN8 8:30 p.m. 2019 ITSF Foosball World Cup ESPN8 9:30 p.m. FOOSBALLERS ESPN8

-30-