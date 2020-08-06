On Deck: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell August 9 at 7 p.m. ET

The Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo will visit the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell, August 9, at 7 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analyst Chris Singleton will describe the action for ESPN Radio’s national broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet will precede the game beginning at 6 p.m. Veteran ESPN commentator Karl Ravech will host the show alongside analyst Doug Glanville from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. They will be joined remotely by Tim Kurkjian, Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza and Senior MLB Insiders Jeff Passan and Buster Olney.

The Cubs-Cardinals rivalry will also be the ESPN+ the game of the day on Saturday at 8 p.m. Below is the full MLB on ESPN+ game schedule for the week ahead.

The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve host the San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski Monday at 9 p.m. on ESPN. The team of Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian will provide commentary of the full-national telecast.

The Cardinals are again in action on ESPN on Wednesday at 2 p.m. as they host the Pittsburgh Pirates and Josh Bell. Jon “Boog” Sciambi will call the game with National Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. The telecast is subject to local blackout restrictions in the Pittsburgh and St. Louis markets.

Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper host the Baltimore Orioles and Austin Hays at 4 p.m. Ravech, Perez and Jones will provide commentary. The telecast is subject to local blackout restrictions in the Baltimore and Philadelphia markets.

All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Aug. 9 6 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Jeff Passan, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 9 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, Aug. 10 9 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros telecast presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 12 2 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates* vs. St. Louis Cardinals* telecast presented by Hankook Tire Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 13 4 p.m. Baltimore Orioles* vs. Philadelphia Phillies* telecast presented by Hankook Tire Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Chipper Jones ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Aug 7 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Sat, Aug 8 8 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sun, Aug 9 4 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Mon, Aug 10 9:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Tue, Aug 11 9:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Aug 12 3 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Thu, Aug 13 4:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Fri, Aug 14 8 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

-30-