The GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff Returns for 11th Year

Seven Games Available Across ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN App, August 28-30

The GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff returns for its 11th year Friday, Aug. 28 – Sunday, Aug.30. The seven – game slate features teams from nine different states, including four defending state champions.

All games are being played in states where high school sports have been sanctioned by their respective high school associations and all participating schools will adhere to health and safety protocols outlined by those associations.

2020 ESPN GEICO High School Football Kickoff Schedule:

Date Time Game Network Fri, Aug 28 7 p.m. St. Paul’s (Alabama) vs. Spanish Fort (Alabama)

Chris Cotter, Cole Cubelic ESPN 10 p.m. Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Bingham (Utah)

Anish Shroff, Eric Mac Lain ESPN Sat, Aug 29 Noon Trinity Christian (Texas) vs. Knoxville Catholic (Tennessee)

Jay Alter, Craig Haubert ESPN 3 p.m. Bentonville West (Arkansas) vs. Broken Arrow (Oklahoma)

Matt Schick, Tom Luginbill ESPN 6 p.m. St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Brownsburg (Indiana)

Mike Monaco, Rocky Boiman ESPN2 9 p.m. Century Bismark (North Dakota) vs. Legacy (North Dakota)

Jay Alter, Craig Haubert ESPN2 Sun, Aug 30 Noon Pickerington North (Ohio) vs. Pickerington Central (Ohio)

Anish Shroff, Eric Mac Lain ESPN2

*Notes: All times are ET.

*Player rankings from ESPN 300 (Seniors in the Class of 2021) and ESPN Junior 300 (Class of 2022)

*School listed in parenthesis include a selection of top offers

Friday, Aug. 28:

St. Paul’s Episcopal (Alabama) vs. Spanish Fort (Alabama)

7 p.m. on ESPN from Spanish Fort High School in Spanish Fort, Ala.

Spanish Fort was the Alabama 6A runner-up 2019. Their senior class features Virginia commit Micah Gaffney (DB) and ATH Christian Burkhalter (FSU, Oregon, Nebraska) and their junior class includes RB Johnny Morris (LSU, Florida, Georgia), and S Carl Fauntroy (Texas, LSU, Mississippi).

Paul’s won this matchup last season 35-30; senior DT Devin Manigault (Memphis) anchors the defense up front, while LSU commit Lucas Taylor (OG) is the No. 295 ranked player in the junior class, along with fellow junior RB Jaylen Sulton (FSU, Tennessee, Memphis)

Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Bingham (Utah)

10 p.m. on ESPN from Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah

Bingham has won seven Utah state titles over the past 15 seasons, including four in the past seven. Dave Peck returns as Head Coach after a five-season hiatus; George Maile is the No. 277 ranked player in the junior class (USC, Utah, Oregon) while the senior class features two DE’s Viliami Pouha (Utah commit) and Tupou Maile (Utah State), along with OG L.J. Tufele (Utah, BYU). The skill group is led by junior WR Isaiah Glasker (BYU).

Corner Canyon is on a 27-game win streak after capturing the Utah 5A state title in 2018 and moving up a division to take the 6A title last season. Oregon commit C Jackson Light, the No. 186 ranked player in the nation, leads the way up front, while fellow seniors ATH Austin Bell (Utah State, Yale, Northern Arizona) and QB Jaxson Dart (BYU, Penn, Yale) head-up the skilled players.

Saturday, Aug. 29:

Trinity Christian (Texas) vs. Knoxville Catholic (Tennessee)

12 p.m. on ESPN from Knoxville Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tenn.

Trinity Christian won three straight TAPPS Div. II state titles from 2017-2019 under Offensive Coordinator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and his son, senior QB Shedeur Sanders, who is the No. 40 ranked player in the nation (FAU commit).

Knoxville Catholic features QB Kaden Martin, the No. 297 player in the junior class (Alabama, Miami, USC), who is the son of Tee Martin, former Vols star QB and current Tennessee assistant head coach.

Bentonville West (Arkansas) vs. Broken Arrow (Oklahoma)

3 p.m. on ESPN from Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Okla.

Bentonville West returns senior DT-QB Luke Miller who threw for 2,000 yards, ran for 400 yards to go with 18 total touchdowns in 2019. Miller’s top target in senior WR Stephen Dyson returns as well.

Broken Arrow fell to eventual state champion Owasso in the 6A semifinals last season, after earning their first state title in 2018. CB Maurion Horn is the No. 189 ranked player in the junior class (OU, Oregon, Texas).

St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Brownsburg (Indiana)

6 p.m. on ESPN2 from Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg, Ind.

Xavier is led by senior ATH Liam Clifford (Penn State commit) and DT Gio Albanese (Brown, Central Michigan, Dayton), while OT Brian Parker (Cincinnati, Pittsburgh) and OG Cameron Collins (Akron, Toledo) round out the junior class

Brownsburg started the season in dominating fashion with a 38-7 win over Ben Davis on August 21. Their senior class leads with way with QB Ben Easters (Kansas commit), WR Preston Terrell (Purdue commit), OT Joshua Sales (Indiana commit) and C Pete Nygra (Northern Illinois commit).

Century (North Dakota) vs. Legacy (North Dakota)

9 p.m. on ESPN2 from the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck, N.D.

Century has won three of the last five 3A state championships, after going 14-0 last season. Senior OT Andrew Leingang (Kansas State commit) is the top recruit in North Dakota.

Legacy returns six starters on defense, while the offense will feature senior RB Lyric Hoffman.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Pickerington North (Ohio) vs. Pickerington Central (Ohio)

Noon on ESPN2 from Pickerington Central High School in Pickerington, Ohio

Pickerington Central won the Ohio Div. I state championship in 2019, making it their second title in three years. Senior WR Lorenzo Styles Jr. (Notre Dame commit) is the No. 242 ranked player in the nation; ATH Garner Wallace (Northwestern commit) and RB Nick Mosely (Bowling Green commit) round out the senior class, while junior DE C.J. Doggette has offers that include Michigan State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Pickerington North looks to build on a first-round playoff appearance from last season, with senior DE Elijah Hawk (Bowling Green) leading the way on defense.

*Please note: No player has signed with a school

-30-

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 17 years to deliver over 650 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

GEICO Baseball City Series

Who’s Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

-30-

For further information on the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff and for event media requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected] or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp