TUNE-IN ALERT*** World of X Games August 2020 Lineup

Continuing to serve up monthly original content, World of X Games programming in August brings new two-wheel excitement with the premiere of Pastranaland Pit Bike Challenge, August 15 on ESPN2 and Real BMX, August 22 on ABC. Quarantine looks a little different at X Games legend Travis Pastrana’s compound, where he pits racing’s greatest names against each other on tiny bikes for a trophy and bragging rights. The action continues with X Games’ video competition, debuting 90-second video parts from the world’s best BMX Riders. August World of X programming will also feature encore presentations of highlight content.

Rider: Nathan Williams / Photo: Kevin Connors

Date Time (ET) Show Network August 9 11 a.m. X Games 2020 Being Series (Encore) Premiering in July, the latest Being series featured in-depth profiles on Skateboarders Leticia Bufoni, Ryan Sheckler and Lizzie Armanto; Moto X rider Axell Hodges and BMX rider Pat Casey. Being profiles tell the stories of the rise of some of action sports’ biggest stars, with interviews from fellow riders, throwback footage and more. ESPN2 August 15 11 a.m. X Games 2020 Being Series (Encore) ESPN2 August 15 10 a.m. World of X: 25 Years of X Games (Encore) This special 25th anniversary episode takes a look back at the progression of the X Games and the most significant moments in its history. 25 Years of X Games features highlight footage from the past 25 years, as well as current interviews with action sports legends and ESPN hosts reliving their favorite memories. ESPN2 August 15 12 p.m. Pastranaland Pit Bike Challenge Quarantine looks a little different for X Games icon Travis Pastrana, as he creates the first-ever Pastranaland Pit Bike Championship at his backyard motocross compound. Eleven teams of motocross racing’s all-time greats compete against each other on a course of huge jumps on tiny pit bikes. ESPN2 August 16 12 p.m. 1 p.m. World of X: Real Street 2020 (Encore) Pastranaland Pit Bike Challenge (Encore) ESPN2 August 22 2 p.m. Real BMX 2020 The fourth installment of the 2020 Real Series, Real BMX delivers original video parts from Garrett Reynolds, Nathan Williams, Simone Barraco, Erik Elstran, Lewis Mills and Julian Molina. ABC August 23 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Pastranaland Pit Bike Championship (Encore) X Games Shanghai 2019: Best of Skateboarding (Encore) ESPN2 August 30 12 p.m. Real BMX 2020 (Encore) ESPN2

The World of X Games features a variety of X Games and athlete-focused content. For the most updated schedule and information on World of X Games, go to www.xgames.com. Check local listings for additional details.

