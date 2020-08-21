UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar August 22 on ESPN and ESPN+

Main Event features bantamweight clash between No. 5 Pedro Munhoz and former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar

Main Card begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+; Prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Munhoz vs. Edgar is set for this Saturday, August 22, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main event features an exciting bantamweight matchup between the division’s No. 5-ranked contender Pedro Munhoz (18-4, 1 NC) and former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar (22-8-1). Edgar makes his debut in the 135-pound weight class, aiming to immediately impact the bantamweight division and position himself as the first athlete to challenge for UFC gold in three divisions.

The main card will air on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 5:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. The events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

ESPN.com

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 8/21 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Munhoz vs. Edgar ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Munhoz vs. Edgar ESPN2 Sat., 8/22 5:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ (English + Spanish) 8:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN and ESPN+ (English + Spanish) 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Munhoz vs. Edgar ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:30 PM Main Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar Co-Main Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield Undercard Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodriguez Undercard Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson Undercard Daniel Rodriguez vs. Takashi Sato 5:30 PM Feature Amanda Lemos vs. Mizuki Inoue Undercard Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki Undercard Dwight Grant vs. Calen Born Undercard Ike Villanueva vs. Jordan Wright Undercard Carlton Minus vs. Matthew Semelsberger Undercard Timur Valiev vs. Trevin Jones

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 102 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization’s offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans in the U.S. thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, college sports (including football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences), top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, Bundesliga, FA Cup, MLS, Copa Del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, Eredivisie), PGA Tour Golf, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

# # #

Disney DTCI

Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581

ESPN

Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602

Danny Chi / [email protected] / 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell / [email protected] / 213-405-4402

Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612