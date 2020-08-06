UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lewis vs Oleinik August 8 Exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Event features heavyweight clash between No. 4 Derrick Lewis and No. 10 Aleksei Oleinik
- Main Event features heavyweight clash between No. 4 Derrick Lewis and No. 10 Aleksei Oleinik
- All bouts exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Card begins at 9 p.m. ET with Prelims at 6 p.m. ET
- To subscribe, visit ESPNplus.com/ufc, ESPN.com or the ESPN App on mobile or connected devices.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: LEWIS vs. OLEINIK is set for this Saturday, August 8 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main event features a heavyweight bout between the division’s No. 4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis (23-7 1 NC) and No. 10-ranked Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1). All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.
Lewis, a perennial fan favorite and former heavyweight title contender, enters the Octagon on a two-fight win streak and will look to keep his momentum going when he faces one of UFC’s top submission specialists. Oleinik, a UFC veteran, will seek his 60th career win. His record includes 46 career wins by submission. The co-main event will feature a middleweight clash between former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman (14-5) and Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1).
WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+
ESPN.com:
- UFC debate: Could wins for Derrick Lewis and Chris Weidman lead to title runs?
- Viewers guide feature on Friday at com/mma
- MMA Fightcenter: live statistics and fighter profile cards
- UFC Fight Night Pick ‘Em
- UFC on ESPN: Complete schedule
Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lewis vs Oleinik
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 8/7
|12 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Lewis vs Oleinik
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live: Lewis vs Oleinik
|ESPN2
|Sat., 8/8
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|ESPN+
|Sun., 8/9
|12 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Lewis vs Oleinik
|ESPN+
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|9:00 PM
|Main
|Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
|Co-Main
|Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman
|Undercard
|Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart
|Undercard
|Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
|Undercard
|Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman
|6:00 PM
|Feature
|Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
|Undercard
|Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley
|Undercard
|Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz
|Undercard
|Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman
|Undercard
|Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
|Undercard
|Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett
|Undercard
|Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Qaisi
# # #