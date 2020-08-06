UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lewis vs Oleinik August 8 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Event features heavyweight clash between No. 4 Derrick Lewis and No. 10 Aleksei Oleinik

All bouts exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card begins at 9 p.m. ET with Prelims at 6 p.m. ET

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: LEWIS vs. OLEINIK is set for this Saturday, August 8 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main event features a heavyweight bout between the division’s No. 4-ranked contender Derrick Lewis (23-7 1 NC) and No. 10-ranked Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1). All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Lewis, a perennial fan favorite and former heavyweight title contender, enters the Octagon on a two-fight win streak and will look to keep his momentum going when he faces one of UFC’s top submission specialists. Oleinik, a UFC veteran, will seek his 60th career win. His record includes 46 career wins by submission. The co-main event will feature a middleweight clash between former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman (14-5) and Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1).

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Lewis vs Oleinik

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 8/7 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Lewis vs Oleinik ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Lewis vs Oleinik ESPN2 Sat., 8/8 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+ Sun., 8/9 12 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Lewis vs Oleinik ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

9:00 PM Main Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik Co-Main Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman Undercard Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart Undercard Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko Undercard Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman 6:00 PM Feature Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley Undercard Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz Undercard Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman Undercard Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes Undercard Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett Undercard Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Qaisi

